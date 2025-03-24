South Korean court reinstates impeached PM Han Duck-soo as acting president

South Korea's constitutional court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's powers on Monday, the latest twist in the country's recent turbulent politics after his impeachment as acting president nearly three months ago.
Han took over as acting leader from president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. After the ruling, Han immediately returns to his acting president position.
“I am grateful for the wise decision made by the constitutional court,” Han said after the ruling, thanking members of the cabinet for their hard work while he was suspended.
“We will work together to prepare and implement responses to global changes, and to ensure South Korea continues to develop well in the era of great geopolitical transformation,” Han said in the televised comments.
Yoon's martial law declaration plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key US military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, and sparked a leadership vacuum amid spiralling impeachments, resignations and criminal indictments for top officials.
Han had initially lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on December 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the constitutional court.
The justices of the court ruled on Monday seven to one to strike down the impeachment.
Five of the eight justices said the impeachment motion was valid, but there were not enough grounds to impeach Han as he did not violate the constitution or the law, according to a court statement.
Two justices ruled the impeachment motion against Han, who was acting president at the time, was invalid from the start as two-thirds of legislators in parliament did not pass it.
One justice voted to impeach Han.
Han, 75, had served in leadership positions for more than three decades under five presidents, conservative and liberal.
In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Han had been seen as a rare example of an official whose varied career transcended party lines.
However, the opposition-led parliament accused him of not doing enough to thwart Yoon's decision to declare martial law, an accusation he denied.
Finance minister Choi Sang-mok assumed the position of acting president while the cases of Yoon and Han were considered by the constitutional court.
Parliament impeached Han over his alleged role in the martial law, and refusal to appoint more justices to the constitutional court and back special counsel bills targeting Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.
Han attended the only hearing in the case on February 19, where he denied any role in the martial law episode and called for the court to dismiss the impeachment.
The unexpected imposition of martial law on December 3 by Yoon and the ensuing political upheaval sent shock waves through the economy, and raised concern among allies such as the US.
The martial law only lasted about six hours after legislators defied a security cordon around parliament and voted to reject the declaration.
The constitutional court's ruling on Yoon's impeachment is expected within days. Yoon also faces a separate criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law.
If Yoon is removed, a new presidential election will be held within 60 days.
Reuters
South Korean court reinstates impeached PM Han Duck-soo as acting president
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
South Korea's constitutional court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's powers on Monday, the latest twist in the country's recent turbulent politics after his impeachment as acting president nearly three months ago.
Han took over as acting leader from president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. After the ruling, Han immediately returns to his acting president position.
“I am grateful for the wise decision made by the constitutional court,” Han said after the ruling, thanking members of the cabinet for their hard work while he was suspended.
“We will work together to prepare and implement responses to global changes, and to ensure South Korea continues to develop well in the era of great geopolitical transformation,” Han said in the televised comments.
Yoon's martial law declaration plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key US military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, and sparked a leadership vacuum amid spiralling impeachments, resignations and criminal indictments for top officials.
Han had initially lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on December 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the constitutional court.
The justices of the court ruled on Monday seven to one to strike down the impeachment.
Five of the eight justices said the impeachment motion was valid, but there were not enough grounds to impeach Han as he did not violate the constitution or the law, according to a court statement.
Two justices ruled the impeachment motion against Han, who was acting president at the time, was invalid from the start as two-thirds of legislators in parliament did not pass it.
One justice voted to impeach Han.
Han, 75, had served in leadership positions for more than three decades under five presidents, conservative and liberal.
In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Han had been seen as a rare example of an official whose varied career transcended party lines.
However, the opposition-led parliament accused him of not doing enough to thwart Yoon's decision to declare martial law, an accusation he denied.
Finance minister Choi Sang-mok assumed the position of acting president while the cases of Yoon and Han were considered by the constitutional court.
Parliament impeached Han over his alleged role in the martial law, and refusal to appoint more justices to the constitutional court and back special counsel bills targeting Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.
Han attended the only hearing in the case on February 19, where he denied any role in the martial law episode and called for the court to dismiss the impeachment.
The unexpected imposition of martial law on December 3 by Yoon and the ensuing political upheaval sent shock waves through the economy, and raised concern among allies such as the US.
The martial law only lasted about six hours after legislators defied a security cordon around parliament and voted to reject the declaration.
The constitutional court's ruling on Yoon's impeachment is expected within days. Yoon also faces a separate criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law.
If Yoon is removed, a new presidential election will be held within 60 days.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Korea calls to avoid impact on US co-operation after 'sensitive' country designation
South Korea's acting president calls for calm before Yoon impeachment ruling
South Korea charges air force pilots with criminal negligence in accidental bombing of village
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos