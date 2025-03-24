World

US delegation to visit Greenland as Trump talks of takeover

24 March 2025 - 08:00 By Steve Holland and Stine Jacobsen
President Donald Trump has made US annexation of Greenland a major talking point. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A high-profile US delegation will travel to Greenland this week to visit an American military base and watch a dogsled race while President Donald Trump promotes the idea of a US annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Usha Vance, wife of vice president JD Vance, will lead the delegation that includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and energy secretary Chris Wright.

Waltz and Wright plan to visit the Pituffik space base, the US military base in Greenland. The White House said they will get briefings from US service members there.

They will then join Vance to visit historical sites and attend the national dogsled race.

Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the White House national security council, said the US team is “confident this visit presents an opportunity to build on partnerships that respect Greenland's self-determination and advances economic cooperation.”

“This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history and people, and to attend a dogsled race the US is proud to sponsor, plain and simple,” Hughes said.

Trump has made US annexation of Greenland a major talking point. Greenland's strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the US as it lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

The governments of Greenland and Denmark have voiced opposition to such a move.

The Greenland government, which is in a caretaker period after a March 11 general election won by a party that favours a slow approach to independence from Denmark, did not reply to requests for comments.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment reacting to news of the visit “this is something we take seriously.” She said Denmark wants to cooperate with the US, but it should be cooperation based on “the fundamental rules of sovereignty”.

She said dialogue with the US regarding Greenland would take place in close coordination with the Danish government and future Greenland government.

Reuters

