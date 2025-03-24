There could be 2,000 new HIV infections every day globally due to USAID cuts, the UNAids agency (UNAids) said on Monday.
“If US assistance is not restored and not replaced by other funding — and we have not heard of other governments pledging to fill the gap — there would be an additional 6.3-million more Aids-related deaths in the next four years,” Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAids, told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday.
WATCH | 2,000 new HIV infections daily due to USAID cuts, warns UN
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
