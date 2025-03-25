World

Iran's currency drops to a record low amid geopolitical uncertainty

Diplomatic deadlock with US tightens the screws

25 March 2025 - 13:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Image: Office of the Iranian supreme leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) /Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

Iran's currency fell below the psychologically key level of 1,000,000 rial per US dollar on Tuesday, as market participants saw no end in sight to sanctions under US President Donald Trump's renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Trump said earlier this month he had sent a letter to Iran's top authority, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning Iran's nuclear programme could be dealt with through negotiations or militarily.

Khamenei rejected the US offer for talks as a “deception” and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said last week negotiations with Washington were impossible unless its policy changed.

The apparent diplomatic deadlock has raised fears of potential conflict, though Iranian officials have sought to assuage such concerns.

“I am certain there won't be any war as we are fully prepared for such condition, so that no-one will think about attacking Iran,” Araqchi said on Monday, during a meeting with the Iranian Red Crescent.

Iran's currency dropped to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the US dollar according to Bonbast.com, which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.

This represents a more than halving of the currency's value since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office last year.

Facing an annual inflation rate of about 40%, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies or gold, suggesting further headwinds for the rial.

The Iranian rial stood at about 55,000 to the US dollar in 2018, when US sanctions were reimposed by the first Trump administration to force Tehran to the negotiating table by limiting its oil exports and access to foreign currency.

The US has issued four rounds of sanctions on Iran's oil sales since Trump's return to the White House.

Reuters

MORE:

White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with journalist at The Atlantic

Top officials in US President Donald Trump's administration mistakenly disclosed war plans in a messaging group that included a journalist shortly ...
News
6 hours ago

US vows to keep hitting Houthis until shipping attacks stop

The US will keep attacking Yemen's Houthis until they end attacks on shipping, the US defence secretary said on Sunday, as the Iran-aligned group ...
News
1 week ago

UN Security Council to meet over Iran’s growing stockpile of near-bomb grade uranium

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday over Iran's expansion of its stock of uranium close to weapons grade, diplomats ...
News
2 weeks ago

Iran’s nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  3. One suspect killed, five others suspected of church robberies arrested after ... South Africa
  4. Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and ... South Africa
  5. Musk backlash drives Tesla trade-ins to record high news

Latest Videos

US retailers haggle with suppliers after Trump tariffs | REUTERS
US turns to Brazil for eggs during bird flu outbreak | Reuters