Pro-Palestine student and permanent US resident sues to halt deportation

A Korean-American Columbia University student, who is a legal permanent US resident and has participated in pro-Palestinian protests, sued the administration of President Donald Trump on Monday to prevent her deportation, a court filing showed.
Yunseo Chung, 21, has lived in the US since she was seven, but her legal team was informed two weeks ago that her lawful permanent resident status was being revoked, according to the court filing in the US district court for the Southern District of New York.
The Trump administration said her US presence hinders its foreign policy agenda, according to the lawsuit. Chung has not yet been arrested. Immigration agents have made many visits to her residences looking for her.
Trump has pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters and accused them of supporting militant group Hamas, of posing hurdles for US foreign policy and of being anti-Semitic.
Protesters, including some Jewish groups, said the administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights with anti-Semitism and support for Hamas. Human rights advocates have condemned the government's moves.
Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested this month and is legally challenging his detention, is also a lawful permanent resident. Trump, without evidence, accused Khalil of supporting Hamas, which Khalil denied.
Columbia University punishes pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied building
Actions against Chung “form part of a larger pattern of attempted US government repression of constitutionally protected protest activity and other forms of speech”, Monday's lawsuit said.
“The government's repression has focused specifically on university students who speak out in solidarity with Palestinians and who are critical of the Israeli government's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.”
A spokesperson for the US department of homeland security alleged Chung engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by police during a protest at Barnard College the department termed “pro-Hamas”.
The spokesperson did not elaborate further on the specifics of the conduct in question but said she was “sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws” and will have a chance to present her case before an immigration judge.
Badar Khan Suri, an Indian studying at Georgetown University, was detained last week. A federal judge barred Suri's deportation.
US officials on Friday asked Cornell University student Momodou Taal to turn himself in, Taal's attorneys said, adding his visa was being revoked.
Reuters
