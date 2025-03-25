Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA
Leo Brent Bozell III heads the US Agency for Global Media, which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America
25 March 2025 - 19:54
US President Donald Trump has nominated a conservative activist and father to one of an estimated 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as the new US ambassador to South Africa. ..
