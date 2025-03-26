World

Black Sea deal aimed at making profit for Moscow, food safety: Lavrov

26 March 2025 - 10:15 By Lidia Kelly
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says the country is 'concerned about the food security situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South'. File photo.
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says the country is 'concerned about the food security situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South'. File photo.
Image: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The Black Sea maritime security deal aims to bring Moscow back to predictable grain and fertiliser markets that would allow for profit and ensure global food safety, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published late on Tuesday.

“We want the grain and fertiliser market to be predictable so no-one tries to 'ward us off' from it,” Lavrov told the Russian state Channel One television.

“Not only because we want/wanted to make a legitimate profit in fair competition, but also because we are concerned about the food security situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South.”

Reuters 

