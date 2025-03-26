A submarine of Russia's Pacific Fleet conducted drills in the Sea of Japan, launching cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets, the Russian state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.
“During a scheduled exercise, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets from the waters of the Sea of Japan,” TASS cited a statement from the Russian defence ministry.
The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and the firing range was more than 1,000km.
Ufa, considered to be among the world's most silent submarines, was put into service with the Russian Navy in November 2022, TASS reported in earlier stories.
The submarine is 74m long with a maximum displacement of more than 3,900 tonnes. It can dive to a working depth of 240m and a maximum depth of 300m.
Reuters
Russian Navy submarine launches missiles in Sea of Japan drills
Image: 123RF/ colorshadow / File photo
Reuters
