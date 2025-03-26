World

Russian Navy submarine launches missiles in Sea of Japan drills

26 March 2025 - 12:38 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and that the firing range was more than 1,000km (620 miles).
The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and that the firing range was more than 1,000km (620 miles).
Image: 123RF/ colorshadow / File photo

A submarine of Russia's Pacific Fleet conducted drills in the Sea of Japan, launching cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets, the Russian state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

“During a scheduled exercise, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets from the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan,” TASS cited a statement from the Russian defence ministry.

The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and the firing range was more than 1,000km.

Ufa, considered to be among the world's most silent submarines, was put into service with the Russian Navy in November 2022, TASS reported in earlier stories.

The submarine is 74m long with a maximum displacement of more than 3,900 tonnes. It can dive to a working depth of 240m and a maximum depth of 300m.

Reuters

MORE:

US, Russia wrap up talks on proposed Black Sea ceasefire

US and Russian officials wrapped up day-long talks on Monday focused on a narrow proposal for a ceasefire at sea between Kyiv and Moscow, part of a ...
News
1 day ago

Airline pilots surprised by Chinese live fire warning near Australia, messages show

China said it gave adequate warning to Australian and New Zealand authorities about the exercise.
News
3 weeks ago

Philippines' Marcos says reported presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the reported presence of a Russian submarine in the Philippine's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the ...
News
3 months ago

On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals

Russia said on Thursday that the US should not be nervous about Russian warships in Cuba but that the West appeared deaf to any diplomatic signals ...
News
9 months ago

Russian warships enter Havana harbour under Washington's watchful eye

A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine churned into Havana harbor on Wednesday, a stopover the US and Cuba said posed no threat but ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. Durban crèche shuts after toddler's fall which led to brain injury South Africa
  3. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  4. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  5. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

US firm Firefly scores its first moon landing with Blue Ghost spacecraft | ...
Sudan's RSF restricts aid amid famine, relief workers say | Reuters