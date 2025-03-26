World

Strong winds fan South Korea wildfires as death toll climbs to 18

26 March 2025 - 07:15 By Minwoo Park and Ju-min Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke and flames rise from a wildfire in Andong, South Korea on March 25 2025.
Smoke and flames rise from a wildfire in Andong, South Korea on March 25 2025.
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

At least 18 people have died as wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, with thousands of firefighters aided by the military deployed to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.

The deadly wildfires have spread rapidly and forced more than 27,000 residents to flee their homes, the government said. The blazes, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighbourhoods, closed schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons.

“We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good,” said acting president Han Duck-soo , adding the US military in Korea was also assisting.

As of Wednesday at 5am, 14 people had died in a wildfire starting from Uiseong county, while four other deaths were linked to another fire from Sancheong county, according to the safety ministry.

Many of those who died were in their 60s and 70s, said Son Chang-ho, a local police official.

The Uiseong fire, only 68% contained and exacerbated by gusty winds, shows “unimaginable” scale and speed, said Lee Byung-doo, a forest disaster expert at the national institute of forest science.

Dry conditions were expected to persist in the wildfire-hit region on Wednesday, the safety ministry said.

Climate change is projected to make wildfires more frequent globally, Lee said, citing the unusual timing of wildfires that ravaged part of Los Angeles in January and a recent wildfire in northeast Japan.

“We have to admit large-scale wildfires are going to increase and for that we need more resources and trained manpower,” he told Reuters.

South Korea relies on helicopters to help extinguish wildfires due to its mountainous terrain, but Lee said there was a need to bring in other firefighting aircraft and drones that can operate at night.

Eight Russian helicopters out of the Korea forest service's fleet of 48 used in firefighting had been taken out of operation since last year due to an inability to import parts from Russia because of sanctions related to the Ukraine war, Yoon Joon-byeong, a Democratic Party lawmaker said in October, using data from the forest service.

Kim Jong-gun, a spokesperson for the Korea forest service, said the agency planned to secure more wildfire-fighting helicopters, responding to criticism about a lack of equipment and helicopters on the ground.

He said 4,919 firefighting personnel were being deployed on Wednesday, including hundreds of police officers and military units, and 87 helicopters were being used.

The blazes that broke out on Saturday in Uiseong are yet to be contained, gutting ancient temples and destroying homes.

The Uiseong fires were also threatening Unesco World Heritage sites — Hahoe Village and the Byeongsan Confucian Academy — in Andong city on Wednesday, a city official said, as authorities sprayed fire retardants to try to protect them.

The flames burnt down Goun Temple, built in 681, Yonhap reported.

The government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones, and said the fires had damaged more than 15,000 hectares.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Authorities welcome sentence handed to Paarl arsonist

The Western Cape government has welcomed a suspended two-year prison sentence handed to an arsonist responsible for a wildfire in Paarl that raged ...
News
2 weeks ago

Table Mountain blaze contained as city calls for forensic probe into cause of multiple fires

The wildfire which spread to the front face of the mountain in Table Mountain National Park has been contained, South African National Parks said on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Firefighters halt advance of latest Los Angeles wildfire

Firefighters stopped the expansion of a new wildfire north of Los Angeles on Thursday after it spread rapidly as California governor Gavin Newsom ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  3. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  4. Durban crèche shuts after toddler's fall which led to brain injury South Africa
  5. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

a glitch in the car industry – INSTEROID
BMW X3 South African media launch