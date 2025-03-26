World

US religious freedom panel urges sanctions against India’s external spy agency

26 March 2025 - 10:43 By Kanishka Singh and David Brunnstrom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Mod has denied discrimination against minorities. File photo.
India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Mod has denied discrimination against minorities. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Minorities in India face deteriorating treatment, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom said on Tuesday, as it recommended targeted sanctions against India's external spy agency over alleged involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatists.

The panel's annual report also said communist-ruled Vietnam stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam — a country like India with which Washington has sought to build close ties given shared concerns about China — also be designated a “country of particular concern”.

Analysts said Washington has long seen New Delhi as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia and elsewhere, and therefore overlooked human rights issues in India. It is unlikely the US government will sanction India's research and analysis wing (Raw) spy service as the panel's recommendations are not binding.

Since 2023, India's alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in US-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in a foiled US plot. India labels Sikh separatists as security threats and has denied involvement.

“In 2024 religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the US commission said in a report released on Tuesday.

It said Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “propagated hateful rhetoric and misinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during last year's election campaign.

At US request, India arrests crypto administrator accused of money laundering

Indian authorities arrested at Washington's request a cryptocurrency exchange administrator accused of money laundering conspiracy and violating ...
News
1 week ago

In April last year, Modi referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who have “more children”.

US state department reports on human rights and religious freedom have noted minority abuses in recent years. New Delhi called them “deeply biased”.

Modi, who has been prime minister since 2014, has denied discrimination and said his government's policies, such as electrification drives and subsidy schemes, help all communities.

The panel recommended the US government “designate India as a country of particular concern'” for religious freedom violations and “impose targeted sanctions” against Yadav and Raw. The Indian embassy had no immediate comment.

Rights advocates, noting the plight of Indian minorities, pointed to rising hate speech, a citizenship law the UN called “fundamentally discriminatory”, anti-conversion legislation that critics said challenges freedom of belief, the revoking of Muslim majority Kashmir's special status and the demolition of properties owned by Muslims.

The commission is a bipartisan US government advisory body that monitors religious freedom abroad and makes policy recommendations.

On Vietnam, the panel said a new decree issued this month allowed Vietnamese authorities to further demand financial records from religious organisations and suspend religious activities for what the report said were vaguely worded “serious violations”.

As of December, the US panel's Freedom of Religion or Belief Victims List included more than 80 prisoners who the Vietnamese government punished for religious activities or religious freedom advocacy. The Vietnamese embassy had no immediate comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pro-Palestine student and permanent US resident sues to halt deportation

A Korean-American Columbia University student, who is a legal permanent US resident and has participated in pro-Palestinian protests, sued the ...
News
23 hours ago

Donald Trump and John Roberts: US president, chief justice and judiciary under pressure

For two of the most powerful men in the US, Donald Trump and John Roberts, it has been a delicate dance from the start.
News
1 day ago

US agency cuts estimate of Vietnam's rare-earth reserves in major revision

The US Geological Survey has significantly revised down its estimate of Vietnam's rare-earth reserves to 3.5-million tonnes from 22-million tonnes, ...
News
1 week ago

Brics climate leadership aims hang on healing deep divides

Group took lead role in forging deal at COP16 talks and, as US withdraws, is keen to push own agenda, but will face hurdles as seeks more money and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trump says unfair to US if Musk builds factory in India

US President Donald Trump has said that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country's tariffs, it would be "unfair" to the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks, says Trump

The US has approved the extradition of a suspect in the 2008 militant attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai in which more than 160 people were ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  2. East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco ... South Africa
  3. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World
  4. Durban crèche shuts after toddler's fall which led to brain injury South Africa
  5. Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Neighboring countries push to revive peace process in Congo | Reuters
Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin Smith disappearance case