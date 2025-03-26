In April last year, Modi referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who have “more children”.
US religious freedom panel urges sanctions against India’s external spy agency
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Minorities in India face deteriorating treatment, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom said on Tuesday, as it recommended targeted sanctions against India's external spy agency over alleged involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatists.
The panel's annual report also said communist-ruled Vietnam stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam — a country like India with which Washington has sought to build close ties given shared concerns about China — also be designated a “country of particular concern”.
Analysts said Washington has long seen New Delhi as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia and elsewhere, and therefore overlooked human rights issues in India. It is unlikely the US government will sanction India's research and analysis wing (Raw) spy service as the panel's recommendations are not binding.
Since 2023, India's alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in US-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in a foiled US plot. India labels Sikh separatists as security threats and has denied involvement.
“In 2024 religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the US commission said in a report released on Tuesday.
It said Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “propagated hateful rhetoric and misinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during last year's election campaign.
At US request, India arrests crypto administrator accused of money laundering
In April last year, Modi referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who have “more children”.
US state department reports on human rights and religious freedom have noted minority abuses in recent years. New Delhi called them “deeply biased”.
Modi, who has been prime minister since 2014, has denied discrimination and said his government's policies, such as electrification drives and subsidy schemes, help all communities.
The panel recommended the US government “designate India as a country of particular concern'” for religious freedom violations and “impose targeted sanctions” against Yadav and Raw. The Indian embassy had no immediate comment.
Rights advocates, noting the plight of Indian minorities, pointed to rising hate speech, a citizenship law the UN called “fundamentally discriminatory”, anti-conversion legislation that critics said challenges freedom of belief, the revoking of Muslim majority Kashmir's special status and the demolition of properties owned by Muslims.
The commission is a bipartisan US government advisory body that monitors religious freedom abroad and makes policy recommendations.
On Vietnam, the panel said a new decree issued this month allowed Vietnamese authorities to further demand financial records from religious organisations and suspend religious activities for what the report said were vaguely worded “serious violations”.
As of December, the US panel's Freedom of Religion or Belief Victims List included more than 80 prisoners who the Vietnamese government punished for religious activities or religious freedom advocacy. The Vietnamese embassy had no immediate comment.
