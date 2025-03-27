World

Funding shortages may halt global child malnutrition programmes: WFP

27 March 2025 - 15:45 By Reuters
A UN World Food Programme worker stands next to a truck carrying aid from Port Sudan to Sudan on November 12 2024. File photo.
Image: WFP/ABUBAKAR GARELNABEI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Programmes to help prevent malnutrition in children in Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria could be suspended within months if urgent funding is not found, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Wednesday.

“If we fail to act, we are condemning millions of children to a lifetime of suffering,” said WFP executive director Cindy McCain before a summit in Paris on Wednesday where governments and charities will discuss tackling growing global malnutrition and hunger.

The WFP has suffered severe financial setbacks after the US, its single largest donor, announced a 90-day pause on foreign aid assistance while it determines if programmes are aligned with the Trump administration's “America first” policy.

The US provided $4.5bn (R82.28bn) of the $9.8bn (R179.18bn) budget last year for the WFP, which gives food and cash assistance to people suffering from hunger due to crop shortages, conflict and climate change worldwide.

The organisation called on Wednesday for $1.4bn (R25.60bn) to deliver malnutrition prevention and treatment programmes for 30-million mothers and children in 56 countries in 2025, saying malnutrition is worsening worldwide due to war, economic instability and climate change.

It did not give details about its financial shortfall or mention the US.

Prevention programmes in Yemen, where one-third of children under the age of five are malnourished, could stop from May if additional funding was not received, the WFP said. The UN children's agency Unicef said on Tuesday western coastal areas of Yemen are on the verge of a catastrophe due to malnutrition.

McCain said the WFP is being forced to make tough choices such as prioritising treatment over prevention due to lack of funds. Programmes in Afghanistan could also be stopped by May, while in Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo programmes could be reduced from June unless money is found.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition again as an expansion of military activity severely disrupts food assistance operations, the WFP said on Thursday.

“WFP and partners from the food security sector have been unable to bring new food supplies into Gaza for more than three weeks,” it said, adding its remaining food stocks would support operations for a maximum of two weeks.

Earlier this month, the WFP announced potential cuts to food rations for Rohingya refugees, raising concern among aid workers of rising hunger in the overcrowded camps. The WFP said the reduction was due to a broad shortfall in donations, not the Trump administration's move to cut foreign aid globally. But a senior Bangladeshi official told Reuters the US decision most likely played a role, as the US has been the top donor for Rohingya refugee aid.

