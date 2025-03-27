Italy has earmarked about €68m (R1.33bn) to finance humanitarian projects and rebuild infrastructure in Syria, Rome's foreign minister told legislators on Thursday, saying it was crucial to support the transition in Damascus.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group seized power in Syria in December, toppling former president Bashar al-Assad and ending decades of authoritarian rule.
“An initial package has been earmarked for humanitarian initiatives in the hospital and health sector, in infrastructure and in strengthening food supply chains,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a parliamentary hearing.
“New co-operation projects will start in the coming weeks and we also intend to organise a business forum aimed at reconstruction.”
Earlier this month, donors at an EU-led conference pledged €5.8bn (R113.92bn) to help Syria's new authorities with the challenges of the transition.
EU countries have also suspended a range of sanctions against Syria, including restrictions related to energy, banking, transport and reconstruction.
The new authorities this month issued a constitutional declaration that retains a central role for Islamic law in the country.
Tajani said the constitutional declaration represented a “positive step” and a “progressive and cautious” easing of sanctions should continue to foster institutional consolidation and economic recovery.
Reuters
Italy pledges €68m in aid for Syria
Image: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
Italy has earmarked about €68m (R1.33bn) to finance humanitarian projects and rebuild infrastructure in Syria, Rome's foreign minister told legislators on Thursday, saying it was crucial to support the transition in Damascus.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group seized power in Syria in December, toppling former president Bashar al-Assad and ending decades of authoritarian rule.
“An initial package has been earmarked for humanitarian initiatives in the hospital and health sector, in infrastructure and in strengthening food supply chains,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a parliamentary hearing.
“New co-operation projects will start in the coming weeks and we also intend to organise a business forum aimed at reconstruction.”
Earlier this month, donors at an EU-led conference pledged €5.8bn (R113.92bn) to help Syria's new authorities with the challenges of the transition.
EU countries have also suspended a range of sanctions against Syria, including restrictions related to energy, banking, transport and reconstruction.
The new authorities this month issued a constitutional declaration that retains a central role for Islamic law in the country.
Tajani said the constitutional declaration represented a “positive step” and a “progressive and cautious” easing of sanctions should continue to foster institutional consolidation and economic recovery.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Turkey, US want to lift defence industry restrictions after talks, Turkish source says
Israeli jets target ex-Syrian army outposts in Homs, security sources say
EU conference pledges billions for Syria's recovery
Syria's interim president signs deal with Kurdish-led SDF to merge forces
Damascus faces demands for accountability after civilian killings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos