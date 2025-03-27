World

Italy pledges €68m in aid for Syria

27 March 2025 - 11:49 By Angelo Amante
A man sits in front of a wall painted in the colours of a Syrian flag under Bashar al-Assad's rule, in the al-Qadam neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, on March 26 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Italy has earmarked about €68m (R1.33bn) to finance humanitarian projects and rebuild infrastructure in Syria, Rome's foreign minister told legislators on Thursday, saying it was crucial to support the transition in Damascus.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group seized power in Syria in December, toppling former president Bashar al-Assad and ending decades of authoritarian rule.

“An initial package has been earmarked for humanitarian initiatives in the hospital and health sector, in infrastructure and in strengthening food supply chains,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a parliamentary hearing.

“New co-operation projects will start in the coming weeks and we also intend to organise a business forum aimed at reconstruction.”

Earlier this month, donors at an EU-led conference pledged €5.8bn (R113.92bn) to help Syria's new authorities with the challenges of the transition.

EU countries have also suspended a range of sanctions against Syria, including restrictions related to energy, banking, transport and reconstruction.

The new authorities this month issued a constitutional declaration that retains a central role for Islamic law in the country.

Tajani said the constitutional declaration represented a “positive step” and a “progressive and cautious” easing of sanctions should continue to foster institutional consolidation and economic recovery.

Reuters

