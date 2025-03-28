Ukraine says mineral deal not final, summary shows US demands more income

Zelensky's visit on February 28 ended with Trump berating him in the Oval Office, followed by several days during which Washington suspended all intelligence support and military aid to Ukraine.
Since then Zelensky has trod carefully, repeatedly thanking the US for support.
Earlier this month Ukraine agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, even though this was rejected by Russia.
Last week, Ukraine and Russia agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea, but Moscow demanded international sanctions be eased before it accepted the maritime truce.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has been spearheading negotiations on the mineral deal. In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, he said the US had “passed along a completed document for the economic partnership” and Washington hoped to “perhaps get signatures next week”.
Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the US a financial stake in Ukraine's future. He also sees it as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded in 2022. Most of the aid funds were spent in the US.
The proposal summary makes no mention of the US taking ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, another proposal Trump has floated.
US national security council spokesperson James Hewitt declined to confirm the terms of the latest proposal, but said the deal “offers Ukraine the opportunity to form an enduring economic relationship with the US that is the basis for long term security and peace”.
After years during which the US firmly backed Ukraine in resisting Russia's invasion, Trump said Washington is neutral and wants to end the war. He and his officials said they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make peace.
However, so far Moscow has not stepped back from its maximalist demands, which include that Ukraine be disarmed and rendered neutral, and that it withdraw from all territory Moscow has claimed since its invasion.
In his latest demand, Putin said on Thursday Ukraine's government should be replaced by a temporary administration that would end the war and hold elections. He praised Trump, and said Russia was prepared for peace but winning on the battlefield.
“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the US sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling sailors on a visit to a port.
Russia is in favour of “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense”, Putin said.
“Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative.”
A White House national security council spokesperson, asked about Putin's remarks on a temporary administration for Ukraine, said governance in Ukraine was determined by its constitution.
Ukraine says mineral deal not final, summary shows US demands more income
Image: TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/Pool via REUTERS
The terms of a mineral deal between Ukraine and the US have not yet been finalised, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, after a summary of Washington's latest offer showed it demanding all of Ukraine's natural resources income for years.
The latest US proposal would require Kyiv to send Washington all profit from a fund controlling Ukrainian resources until Ukraine had repaid all American wartime aid, plus interest, according to the summary reviewed by Reuters.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko told legislators Kyiv would issue its position on the new draft only once there was consensus. Until then, public discussion would be harmful, she said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, told Reuters there was no finalised draft.
“Consultations are happening at the level of the ministries,” he said, declining to elaborate further.
Another Ukrainian source described the full document presented by the Americans as “huge”.
As Trump cuts funding, Ukrainians wonder who will answer for children abducted in war
President Donald Trump's administration, which has reoriented Washington's policy towards endorsing Russia's narrative about the three-year-old war in Ukraine, has been pressing Kyiv for weeks to sign a deal giving Washington a stake in Ukraine's resources.
Zelensky has repeatedly said he accepts the idea, though he would not sign an agreement that would impoverish his country. On Thursday he said Washington was constantly changing the terms but he did not want the US to think he was opposed in principle.
Three people familiar with the negotiations said Washington had revised its proposals. The latest draft gives Ukraine no future security guarantees and requires it to contribute to a joint investment fund all income from the use of natural resources managed by state and private enterprises.
According to the summary, it stipulates Washington is given first rights to purchase extracted resources and recoup all the money it has given Ukraine since 2022, plus interest at a 4% annual rate, before Ukraine begins to gain access to the fund's profits.
The joint investment fund would be managed by the US International Development Finance Corporation and have a board of five people, three appointed by the US and two by Ukraine. Funds would be converted into foreign currency and transferred abroad.
The updated proposal was first reported by the Financial Times.
An earlier version of the deal, which Ukraine agreed to in principle before Zelensky visited the White House last month, had terms that appeared far more favourable to Ukraine. It proposed a joint investment fund with Ukraine contributing 50% of proceeds from future profits of state-owned natural resources.
Ukraine says ceasefire accords brokered by US take immediate effect
Zelensky's visit on February 28 ended with Trump berating him in the Oval Office, followed by several days during which Washington suspended all intelligence support and military aid to Ukraine.
Since then Zelensky has trod carefully, repeatedly thanking the US for support.
Earlier this month Ukraine agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, even though this was rejected by Russia.
Last week, Ukraine and Russia agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea, but Moscow demanded international sanctions be eased before it accepted the maritime truce.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has been spearheading negotiations on the mineral deal. In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, he said the US had “passed along a completed document for the economic partnership” and Washington hoped to “perhaps get signatures next week”.
Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the US a financial stake in Ukraine's future. He also sees it as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded in 2022. Most of the aid funds were spent in the US.
The proposal summary makes no mention of the US taking ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, another proposal Trump has floated.
US national security council spokesperson James Hewitt declined to confirm the terms of the latest proposal, but said the deal “offers Ukraine the opportunity to form an enduring economic relationship with the US that is the basis for long term security and peace”.
After years during which the US firmly backed Ukraine in resisting Russia's invasion, Trump said Washington is neutral and wants to end the war. He and his officials said they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make peace.
However, so far Moscow has not stepped back from its maximalist demands, which include that Ukraine be disarmed and rendered neutral, and that it withdraw from all territory Moscow has claimed since its invasion.
In his latest demand, Putin said on Thursday Ukraine's government should be replaced by a temporary administration that would end the war and hold elections. He praised Trump, and said Russia was prepared for peace but winning on the battlefield.
“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the US sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling sailors on a visit to a port.
Russia is in favour of “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense”, Putin said.
“Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative.”
A White House national security council spokesperson, asked about Putin's remarks on a temporary administration for Ukraine, said governance in Ukraine was determined by its constitution.
READ MORE:
US delegation aims for Black Sea ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia talks
Ukraine's most dangerous city craves respite from killer drones as peace talks run on
Trump 'considering recognising Ukraine's Crimea as part of Russia', Semafor reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos