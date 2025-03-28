World

US VP Vance to visit Greenland, the island Trump wants to control

Russia is winner in this dispute between Nato allies, says analyst

28 March 2025 - 10:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US flag flies outside the consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 27 2025 ahead of a visit by US Vice-President JD Vance to the island on Friday.
The US flag flies outside the consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 27 2025 ahead of a visit by US Vice-President JD Vance to the island on Friday.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

US Vice-President JD Vance will visit Greenland on Friday at a time when President Donald Trump is renewing his insistence that Washington should take control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

In a scaled-back version of a trip plan that had angered authorities in both Greenland and Denmark, Vance was expected to fly to the US military base at Pituffik in the north of the Arctic island.

Under the terms of a 1951 agreement, the US is entitled to visit its base whenever it wants, as long as it notifies Greenland and Copenhagen.

The initial plan had been for Vance's wife, Usha, to visit a popular dog-sled race together with national security adviser Mike Waltz, even though they were not invited by authorities in either Greenland or Denmark.

Waltz, who has faced pressure over Trump administration officials' discussion of sensitive Houthi attack plans on the Signal messaging app, will still be on the Greenland trip, according to a White House source.

Greenland's acting Prime Minister Mute Egede called the visit a provocation as the country has not yet formed a new government after a March 11 election.

Public broadcaster KNR reported on Thursday, without identifying its sources, that a pro-business party that emerged as the winner of the election will present a broad coalition on Friday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the US visit "unacceptable", although foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed news of the revised visit as a positive, de-escalating step.

By changing the trip, the Trump administration is seeking to refocus the discussion on the topics it is interested in: the US presence on Greenland, military capabilities available, and the wider security of the Arctic, said Catherine Sendak, head of the transatlantic defence and security programme at the Center for European Policy Analysis, a Washington-based think tank.

"A change of course was needed," Sendak told Reuters. "It is positive, given the very public back and forth between the Danish and Greenland governments and the Trump administration about the intent of the initial visit."

Still, Trump reiterated his desire to take over Greenland, saying the US needs the strategically located island for national and international security. "So I think we'll go as far as we have to go. We need Greenland and the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark," he said on Wednesday.

Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen condemned what he called Trump's escalated rhetoric.

The question now is how far Trump is willing to push his idea of taking over the island, said Andreas Oesthagen, a senior researcher on Arctic politics and security at the Oslo-based Fridtjof Nansen Institute.

"It is still unlikely that the United States will use military means to try to get full control over Greenland," he told Reuters.

That would break with many fundamental principles and rules that the US has benefited from and has been a pillar for, he said.

"But it is unfortunately likely that President Trump and Vice-President Vance will continue to use other means of pressure, such as ambiguous statements, semi-official visits to Greenland, and economic instruments," he added.

"And the real winner in this unnecessary drama is Russia, who gets exactly what they want: discord in the transatlantic relationship."

Tom Dans, a former member of the US Arctic Research Commission during Trump's first presidency, said Vance's visit would help the Trump administration understand where it can collaborate further with Greenland.

"They're trying to put the picture together for the future and understand where the best intersections are going to be for US policy and investments to help Greenland," Dans, a businessman, told Reuters.

READ MORE:

China poses biggest military and cyber threat to US: intel chiefs

China remains the top military and cyber-threat to the US, according to a report by US intelligence agencies published on Tuesday that said Beijing ...
News
1 day ago

US delegation to visit Greenland as Trump talks of takeover

A high-profile US delegation will travel to Greenland this week to visit an American military base and watch a dogsled race while President Donald ...
News
4 days ago

NANA K POKU | Trump, South Africa and the ICC: why we must resist the return of imperialism

Beneath this tumult, a still larger struggle is unfolding
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

EXPLAINED | Why does Trump want Greenland and could he get it?

A 2023 survey showed that 25 of 34 minerals deemed ‘critical raw materials’ by the European Commission were found in Greenland
World
2 months ago

Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

Still two weeks away from taking office, Trump has begun outlining an aggressive foreign policy with little regard to diplomatic considerations or ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. 23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Jewellery theft from overhead locker on aeroplane: Ombud explains t's & c's of ... South Africa
  5. EFF's Adriaan Snyman accuses Durban swimming coach of racism South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli protester wants Netanyahu out and 'my country back' | REUTERS
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for the World Cup