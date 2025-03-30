World

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Tonga islands, GFZ says

30 March 2025 - 15:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tonga on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Stock photo.
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tonga on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tonga on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 16km, GFZ said.

GFZ had earlier pegged the earthquake at 6.6.

Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Tonga, the Pacific Tsunami Warning System said. Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 South Pacific islands.

READ MORE

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies

India, China and Thailand are among Myanmar's neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, ...
News
1 hour ago

Magnitude-6.7 quake shakes New Zealand’s South Island

A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday, authorities said, as the country's disaster agency assessed if ...
News
5 days ago

Greece announces support measures for Santorini workers amid quakes

Greece on Tuesday announced temporary measures to support workers at its popular tourism island Santorini as earthquakes rattled the island for a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teenager jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions South Africa
  2. Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi South Africa
  3. Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book News
  4. 5-year-old child among two killed in N1 crash in Limpopo South Africa
  5. Randburg man out on bail for attempted murder ‘stabs and kills’ mother and ... News

Latest Videos

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR | Official Trailer (2024)
HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video