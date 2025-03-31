World

Father of Jakob Ingebrigtsen denies abuse, says he was overly protective

31 March 2025 - 16:53 By Tommy Lund
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jakob Ingebrigtsen looks on at South Rogaland District Court, Sandnes, Norway, on March 25 2025.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen looks on at South Rogaland District Court, Sandnes, Norway, on March 25 2025.
Image: NTB/Lise Aserud/via REUTERS

Norwegian athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen on Monday denied physically abusing his track star son and daughter, telling a court he had been an overly protective father who had tried to help his ambitious children.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen has pleaded not guilty to charges of physically abusing double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Ingrid Ingebrigtsen, a promising athlete who gave up competitive running at the age of 15 in 2022.

The 59-year-old faces up to six years in prison if he is convicted, with the trial due to run until May 16 in Sandnes, Norway.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen — who won the 5,000m gold at the Paris Games and the 1,500m in Tokyo — last week described a childhood marked by fear and manipulation when he took the witness box.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen described several incidents of violence. In one of them, prosecutors allege Gjert Ingebrigtsen struck his son several times after receiving a negative report about his behaviour from school when he was eight.

On Monday Gjert Ingebrigtsen addressed the court in his own defence, saying he had sought to protect all seven of his children, two more of whom also became successful athletes.

“Highlighting relevant incidents in relation to the charges may make it seem like I am being portrayed negatively towards my children. But I love my children immensely,” he said in court.

“I became a father very early, with an enormous need to protect,” he was quoted as saying by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK. “I became what one might call overly protective.”

He told the court the ambition of some of his children had been “absolutely extreme” when they got involved in sports, according to NRK.

“I never heard 'could you please', but rather entirely different demands and expectations. The demands from the children were about district level, national level, European level, and world level. Later, 'Dad' became 'Gjert,' and 'Gjert' became 'the accused'.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen tells court of fear and control in testimony against father

"My upbringing was closely tied to fear."
News
5 days ago

Father of athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen denies abuse allegations as trial starts

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, pleaded not guilty on Monday as his trial began in which he ...
News
1 week ago

Athletics shock as Ingebrigtsens accuse father of 'aggressive and controlling' behaviour

Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his brothers Filip and Henrik have accused their father and former coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen of ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog' South Africa
  2. Solve housing backlog with smarter human settlements, says new book News
  3. Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600, as junta lets in foreign rescuers World
  4. Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi South Africa
  5. German start-up's space rocket explodes after take-off from Norway Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters
Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS