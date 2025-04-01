Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward at the touchline during Inter Miami matches.
The former Navy Seal gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner.
Major League Soccer has decided to take full control of match security and Cheuko will only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones.
"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told Spanish media.
"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the US and in 20 months 16 people have done so. There's a huge problem here. Let me help Messi."
Lionel Messi’s bodyguard banned from touchline at Inter Miami games
Image: Sam Navarro/Imagn Images via Reuters
Reuters
