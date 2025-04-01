Three of four missing US army soldiers found dead in Lithuania

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three US soldiers,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on social media platform X.
“Lithuania mourns together with the American nation,” he said.
US army secretary Dan Driscoll said the search for the fourth soldier would continue.
“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the US soldiers, sailors and our dedicated allies in Lithuania and Poland for their unwavering commitment in locating our fallen service members,” Driscoll said.
The soldiers and their vehicle went missing at the Pabrade training ground near the border with Belarus.
Image: REUTERS/Janis Laizans
Three of the four US army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania last week when their vehicle sunk in a peat bog have been found dead at the site, while the search for the remaining soldier is ongoing, US and Lithuanian officials said on Monday.
Lithuania had said earlier on Monday rescuers had recovered the armoured vehicle in a military training area in the Baltic country.
