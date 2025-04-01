World

Three of four missing US army soldiers found dead in Lithuania

01 April 2025 - 06:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Diggers operate at the site of a rescue operation at Pabrade training ground where a US military vehicle went missing in Lithuania on March 28 2025.
Diggers operate at the site of a rescue operation at Pabrade training ground where a US military vehicle went missing in Lithuania on March 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Three of the four US army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania last week when their vehicle sunk in a peat bog have been found dead at the site, while the search for the remaining soldier is ongoing, US and Lithuanian officials said on Monday.

Lithuania had said earlier on Monday rescuers had recovered the armoured vehicle in a military training area in the Baltic country.

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three US soldiers,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on social media platform X.

“Lithuania mourns together with the American nation,” he said.

US army secretary Dan Driscoll said the search for the fourth soldier would continue.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the US soldiers, sailors and our dedicated allies in Lithuania and Poland for their unwavering commitment in locating our fallen service members,” Driscoll said.

The soldiers and their vehicle went missing at the Pabrade training ground near the border with Belarus.

Reuters

READ MORE:

DHL plane crash in Lithuania leaves authorities searching for answers

A DHL cargo plane crashed as it came in to land at Lithuania's Vilnius airport on Monday morning, killing one person in what Germany's foreign ...
News
4 months ago

Child and mother found after falling overboard from Baltic ferry -media

A mother and her 7-year-old child have been rescued after falling overboard on Thursday from a ferry travelling from Sweden to Poland, Swedish media ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Free State man dies after fight with brother over 'injured dog' South Africa
  2. AfriForum's private prosecutions unit dismisses claims it's protecting ... South Africa
  3. KZN woman thanks God and ancestors for saving her life after seeing both her ... South Africa
  4. #JusticeforCweCwe: Petition surges to more than 670,000 signatures as support ... South Africa
  5. German start-up's space rocket explodes after take-off from Norway Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

US deports more alleged gang members to El Salvador | Reuters
Three of four missing US soldiers found dead in Lithuania | REUTERS