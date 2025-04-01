World

Trump says Le Pen’s conviction in France is a ‘very big deal’

01 April 2025 - 11:43 By Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh
'She was banned from running for five years, and she's the leading candidate. That sounds like this country, that sounds very much like this country,' US President Donald Trump said in an apparent reference to legal cases he faced before he took office. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's conviction and resulting prohibition from running in the 2027 presidential election was a “very big deal”.

A French court on Monday barred Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election after she was convicted of embezzlement.

“That's a very big deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday night when asked about the conviction.

Rights advocates have drawn comparisons over the years between Le Pen and Trump for their anti-immigration views and charged rhetoric against minorities.

The French court's ruling was a setback for Le Pen, 56. The National Rally party chief is one of the most prominent figures of the European far right, and a front runner in polls for France's 2027 contest.

“I know all about it, and a lot of people thought she wasn't going to be convicted of anything,” Trump said.

“But she was banned from running for five years, and she's the leading candidate. That sounds like this country, that sounds very much like this country,” Trump said in an apparent reference to legal cases he faced before he took office.

Trump was indicted over covering up a hush money payment to a porn star, attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost and retention of classified documents after his first term ended. He was convicted in the hush money case. He denied wrongdoing in all cases that he called politically motivated.

Federal charges against him were dropped after his 2024 election win.

France's high council of the judiciary on Monday expressed its concern over what it called “virulent reactions” provoked by the ruling after Le Pen's allies in France and far-right leaders from European countries condemned it.

“Threats personally targeting the magistrates in charge of the case, just like statements by political leaders on the merits of the prosecution or the conviction, particularly during the deliberations, cannot be accepted in a democratic society,” it said, calling for moderation.

Others applauded the ruling against Le Pen, saying the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law must be respected after the judge convicted her of misappropriating EU funds to benefit her party

Le Pen's five-year public office ban cannot be suspended by appeal, though she will retain her parliamentary seat until her term ends. She also received a four-year prison sentence — two years of which are suspended and two years to be served under home detention — and a €100,000 (R1.9m) fine, but they will not apply until her appeals are exhausted.

Reuters

