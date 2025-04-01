US pastor Marvin Sapp responds to accusations of ‘holding congregation hostage’ for $40,000

He also addressed concerns about the alleged pressure to donate $40,000, saying as a minister and leader, one of his responsibilities is to support the financial needs of the church and the event.
Image: Marvin Sapp
US pastor Marvin Sapp, a gospel artist and spiritual leader, recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy after accusations that he allegedly “held his congregation hostage” during a worship service at Lighthouse Full Life Center Church.
The controversy stems from an incident in which it was claimed Sapp pressured his congregation to contribute $40,000 (R735,000) during the service, with some alleging the doors were locked to prevent anyone leaving until the goal was met.
The incident, which occurred during a Pentecostal Assemblies of the World conference in July 2024, has ignited widespread debate, specially after a clip of Sapp at the convention went viral on social media.
In the footage, Sapp is seen instructing ushers to close the doors during a special offering.
Responding to the criticism, Sapp attempted to clarify his actions and intentions in a Facebook post, explaining there had been a misunderstanding.
“Recently, a clip has gone viral of me challenging 2,000 individuals (virtually and in person) to plant a seed of $20 (R367) during an international gathering held at a convention centre, with more than 4,000 people in attendance that night plus virtual viewers. In that same moment, I also challenged leadership to lead by example by sowing $100 (R1,837). That night I personally gave much more,” said Sapp.
Gospel star Thinah Zungu to make reality show debut on Mzansi Magic
“Some have taken issue with a particular moment when I instructed the ushers, rather firmly, to close the doors during the offering. To those unfamiliar with the church context or who may not regularly attend worship gatherings, this has been misinterpreted as holding people hostage and offensive. That was never my intent,” he said.
The controversy erupted after Sapp’s actions at the conference in Baltimore, where he had been invited to lead a night worship session.
As he prepared to conclude his time at the conference, Sapp instructed the ushers to close the doors, asking the congregation to remain standing.
“Listen. Close the doors for me for a quick moment. I want everybody to remain standing quickly. I have to do something. I’m well over time, but I have to do something quickly,” Sapp can be heard saying in the video.
Sapp, who began his career with the gospel group Commissioned before achieving success as a solo artist, is no stranger to praise and scrutiny. He is the recipient of Grammy nominations, a Dove Award, BET Awards, Stellar Awards and Soul Train Music Awards.
Sapp said his directive to close the doors was not an attempt to control the congregation but rather a measure to maintain order and safety during the offering.
“The truth is, when finances are being received in any worship gathering, it is one of the most vulnerable and exposed times for the finance and security teams. Movement during this sacred exchange can be distracting and, at times, even risky. My directive was not about control, it was about creating a safe, focused and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources,” said Sapp.
No special treatment for celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy, says Philippine president
He also addressed concerns about the alleged pressure to donate $40,000, saying as a minister and leader, one of his responsibilities is to support the financial needs of the church and the event.
“Unfortunately in this social media age, snippets are easily shared without context, and assumptions are quickly made without understanding the full picture. Conferences have budgets. Churches have budgets. And people have budgets. As the assigned ministerial gift for this international gathering, one of my responsibilities was to help raise the conference budget. That’s not manipulation, it’s stewardship,” said Sapp.
To provide biblical context for his actions, Sapp quoted from 1 Chronicles 29, citing the scriptural precedent for specific financial giving in support of God's vision.
“The Bible says they gave gold, silver, bronze, iron and precious stones. Specific amounts were recorded not because God needed their money, but because the people needed to show their commitment to the vision and because stewardship demands accountability,” he said.
Sapp insisted his actions were rooted in biblical principles.
“When someone challenges people to give a specific amount, it is not unbiblical. It is not manipulation. It is in order. It is consistent with scripture,” he said.
Sapp called for a deeper understanding of the situation, asking his supporters to consider the context behind the viral clip.
“So yes, you saw a moment. But I invite you to understand the movement behind it. I felt it was necessary to provide context to this clip, and I hope you’ll share this explanation with the same passion and speed that the original clip was shared,” he said.
“Honour, clarity, and truth are what I owe the people and I’ll always provide that.”
TimesLIVE
