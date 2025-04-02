World

Norway won't exit landmine treaty, foreign minister says

02 April 2025 - 13:01 By Gwladys Fouche
Espen Barth Eide, Norway's minister of foreign affairs. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Nato member Norway will not withdraw from the global convention banning anti-personnel landmines as all the other European countries bordering Russia have done, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Finland on Tuesday said it planned to quit the 1997 Ottawa Convention as a way to mitigate the military threat posed by its neighbour Russia, following Poland and the Baltic countries, which announced similar moves last month.

That left Norway as the only European country bordering Russia that does not plan for the possibility to stock anti-personnel landmines again, but that is not about to change, foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters.

It was important to keep a global stigma against a weapon that maims and kills long after a war is over, he said, and to ensure certain types of weapons, including chemical and bacteriological ones, remained ruled out for use in conflict.

“This decision [by Finland] is something we regret,” Barth Eide said in an interview. “If we start weakening our commitment, it makes it easier for warring factions around the world to use these weapons again, because it reduces the stigma.”

Norway was not concerned that its defence would be weakened by not changing its policy on anti-personnel landmines, he said. The Nordic country shares a 200km border with Russia in the far north Arctic region.

“We have a modern advanced defence system. We have purchased extremely advanced systems that can attack from land, the air and sea,” Barth Eide said.

Reuters

