WATCH | Man recounts leap across splitting skyscraper during quake

02 April 2025 - 07:00 By Reuters
Kwon Youngjun leapt across a splitting bridge connecting two skyscrapers in Bangkok, Thailand during the earthquake to get to his wife and daughter. He recounts the moment, which was caught on camera by a Thai reporter.

Myanmar quake survivors left without food, water and shelter, aid groups say

Aid groups arriving in the worst-hit areas of Myanmar said there was an urgent need for shelter, food and water after last week's devastating quake, ...
News
1 day ago

'The room started to spin, I thought I was ill': SA teacher describes the earthquake in Bangkok

Reports of collapsed buildings and other damage have left a pall of gloom over Bangkok, but the damage is significantly worse in neighbouring Myanmar ...
News
2 days ago

The science behind the powerful earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

‘It occurred at a shallow depth, so the shockwaves are not dissipated. The buildings received the full force of the shaking.’
World
2 days ago
