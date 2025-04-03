MEXICO
President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday Mexico would not pursue a “tit-for-tat on tariffs” but would rather announce a “comprehensive programme” on Thursday.
UK
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would continue to work on a trade deal with the US and a trade war was “not in our national interest”.
He added, however, that he would only strike a deal if it was the Right one and “nothing is off the table” for Britain's response.
Britain faces the lowest levy rate on imports of 10%.
AUSTRALIA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would seek to negotiate with the US to remove the tariffs without resorting to a dispute resolution mechanism in the two countries' Free Trade Agreement.
He said his government would not impose reciprocal tariffs as this would increase prices for Australian households.
“We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth,” Albanese said.
BRAZIL
The government of Latin America's largest economy Brazil, which Trump slapped with a 10% tariff, said it was “evaluating all possible actions to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including resorting to the World Trade Organisation.”
Earlier in the day, Brazil's Congress approved a bill that establishes a legal framework for Brazil to respond to potential unilateral trade measures targeting its goods and services, including countermeasures such as tariffs.
ISRAEL
Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said he was convening ministry officials to formulate a course of action to protect Israel's economy from impending 17% tariffs.
FACTBOX | Trump tariffs draw global promises of countermeasures
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Governments around the world pledged countermeasures on the US after President Donald Trump unveiled on Wednesday a new baseline 10% tariff on goods from all countries plus reciprocal tariffs on those that his administration says have high barriers to US imports.
Here is what some governments said about what they would — and would not — do in response.
EU
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is finalising a package of measures in response to US tariffs on steel and is “now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail”. Trump targeted the EU with a 20% reciprocal tariff.
EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said he would talk to his US counterparts on Friday and would devote “adequate” time to further negotiations on the tariffs. “But we won't stand idly by, should we be unable to reach a fair deal,” he said.
CHINA
China's commerce ministry said Beijing “firmly opposes” the reciprocal tariffs and “will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests” after Trump imposed a 34% reciprocal tariff on the country.
JAPAN
Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto called the reciprocal tariffs “extremely regrettable” and said Tokyo would urge the US to exempt Japan from tariff measures.
Japan would consider its response in a “bold and speedy manner”. Tokyo faces a 24% reciprocal tariff.
GERMAN
German economy minister Robert Habeck said: “Donald Trump buckles under pressure, corrects his announcements under pressure, but the logical consequence is he must also feel the pressure and this pressure must now be exerted from Germany, from Europe.”
SOUTH KOREA
Acting President Han Duck-soo ordered emergency support measures for affected businesses, including cars, the industry ministry said after Trump's tariff announcement included a 25% rate on South Korea.
CANADA
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada was “going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures” and would “act with purpose and with force”.
Goods from Canada and Mexico are not subject to reciprocal tariffs because Trump's earlier 25% fentanyl-related duties remain in place on their goods, with 10% for Canadian energy and potash. A tariff exemption for goods compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade will continue indefinitely.
MEXICO
President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday Mexico would not pursue a “tit-for-tat on tariffs” but would rather announce a “comprehensive programme” on Thursday.
UK
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would continue to work on a trade deal with the US and a trade war was “not in our national interest”.
He added, however, that he would only strike a deal if it was the Right one and “nothing is off the table” for Britain's response.
Britain faces the lowest levy rate on imports of 10%.
AUSTRALIA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would seek to negotiate with the US to remove the tariffs without resorting to a dispute resolution mechanism in the two countries' Free Trade Agreement.
He said his government would not impose reciprocal tariffs as this would increase prices for Australian households.
“We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth,” Albanese said.
BRAZIL
The government of Latin America's largest economy Brazil, which Trump slapped with a 10% tariff, said it was “evaluating all possible actions to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including resorting to the World Trade Organisation.”
Earlier in the day, Brazil's Congress approved a bill that establishes a legal framework for Brazil to respond to potential unilateral trade measures targeting its goods and services, including countermeasures such as tariffs.
ISRAEL
Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said he was convening ministry officials to formulate a course of action to protect Israel's economy from impending 17% tariffs.
READ MORE:
QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump's tariffs
Trump tariffs pile stress on ailing world economy
Volkswagen to introduce 'import fee' on tariff-hit cars
Ford announces broad discounts as tariffs drive sales surge
Trump to impose sweeping tariffs, escalating global trade tensions
EXPLAINER | What are the EU's options in response to Trump tariffs?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos