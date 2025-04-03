World

Turkey says Israel's expansion of Gaza operation illegal, detached from pursuit of peace

03 April 2025 - 08:00 By Tuvan Gumrukcu
A picture released by the Israeli Army says to show Israeli soldiers conducting operations in a location given as Tel Al-Sultan area, Rafah Governorate, Gaza, in this handout image released April 2, 2025.
Image: Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey slammed Israel on Wednesday over its announcement of a major expansion to its military operation in Gaza, saying the move marked a manifestation of what it called Israel's illegal approach detached from the pursuit of peace.

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said statements on expanding operations in Gaza and settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank marked “yet another demonstration of Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace”.

It called on the international community to take a stance to protect holy sites, prevent provocations and halt Israel's efforts to expand its territory through occupation.

Reuters

