Turkey slammed Israel on Wednesday over its announcement of a major expansion to its military operation in Gaza, saying the move marked a manifestation of what it called Israel's illegal approach detached from the pursuit of peace.
In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said statements on expanding operations in Gaza and settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank marked “yet another demonstration of Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace”.
It called on the international community to take a stance to protect holy sites, prevent provocations and halt Israel's efforts to expand its territory through occupation.
Reuters
Turkey says Israel's expansion of Gaza operation illegal, detached from pursuit of peace
Image: Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS
Turkey slammed Israel on Wednesday over its announcement of a major expansion to its military operation in Gaza, saying the move marked a manifestation of what it called Israel's illegal approach detached from the pursuit of peace.
In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said statements on expanding operations in Gaza and settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank marked “yet another demonstration of Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace”.
It called on the international community to take a stance to protect holy sites, prevent provocations and halt Israel's efforts to expand its territory through occupation.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel to expand Gaza military operation with large-scale evacuations
Israel strikes military bases, infrastructure in Syria
Israeli airstrike on Beirut suburb kills three, shakes fragile ceasefire
Egypt's Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to pressure Hamas after ceasefire proposal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos