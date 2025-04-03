World

UK police slam 'ill-informed' criticism of baby killer Lucy Letby inquiry

Britain's worst serial child killer of modern times has maintained her innocence

03 April 2025 - 14:29 By Michael Holden
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lucy Letby was jailed in 2023 for the remainder of her life after being found guilty of murdering seven newborns and attempting to murder eight more. File photo.
Lucy Letby was jailed in 2023 for the remainder of her life after being found guilty of murdering seven newborns and attempting to murder eight more. File photo.
Image: Cheshire Constabulary/Getty Images

British police on Thursday hit out at “ill-informed” criticism of the investigation and prosecution of nurse Lucy Letby whose conviction for murdering seven babies in her care has provoked global scrutiny.

Letby was jailed in 2023 for the remainder of her life after being found guilty of murdering the newborns and attempting to murder eight more between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England.

Letby, 35, Britain's worst serial child killer of modern times, has maintained her innocence throughout but has been refused permission to appeal against her convictions.

On Thursday her lawyer Mark McDonald handed over two reports by leading international medical specialists to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which considers possible miscarriages of justice, that he said undermined the case against her.

In response, Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, the officer in charge, said the police investigation, which had taken into account the views of multiple medical experts, had been like “no other in scope, complexity and magnitude”.

“The investigation into the actions of Lucy Letby, the trial process and medical experts continues to face scrutiny and criticism, much of it ill-informed and based on a very partial knowledge of the facts and totality of evidence presented at court and at the Court of Appeal,” Hughes said in a statement.

“This case has been rigorously and fairly tested through two juries and subsequently scrutinised by two sets of appeal court judges.”

McDonald has said the new evidence he is handing to the CCRC showed Letby's convictions were no longer safe, with one group of neonatal experts concluding no babies had been murdered.

The CCRC has said it is assessing Letby's application but has not given a time frame for any decision.

Police are still investigating Letby and hospital managers, while the head of a public inquiry into the deaths has also rejected calls for her investigation to be paused.

Hughes said the police would not get drawn into the “widespread commentary” online and in the media, out of respect for the families of the children.

Reuters

READ MORE:

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father ...
News
2 hours ago

Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday
News
22 hours ago

Zimbabwean man arrested for Marry Me murders abandons bail

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man who is charged with six counts of murder after a violent attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve last ...
News
1 day ago

US prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

US attorney-general Pamela Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting Brian ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  2. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  3. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...