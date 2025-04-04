US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard

The US government plans to freeze grants to Brown University and separately set conditions that Harvard University must meet, including a mask ban and removal of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, to receive federal money.
The tightening of funding to the universities represents Washington's latest moves to combat what it calls anti-Semitism on campuses. Human rights advocates and academic experts have condemned the moves as an assault on free speech and academic freedom. Universities have said they aim to combat discrimination on campus.
A US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the administration's action would block $510m (R9.6bn) in grants for Brown, making it the latest academic institution targeted by President Donald Trump. Brown said it had not yet been formally notified.
The conditions to Harvard were revealed in a letter seen by Reuters. Harvard confirmed receiving the letter.
Last month, the US education department warned 60 universities, including Brown and Harvard, it could bring enforcement actions against them over anti-Semitism allegations.
Princeton University said on Tuesday the US government froze several dozen research grants to the school. The Trump administration was reviewing $9bn (R169bn) in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard.
Last month, it cancelled $400m in federal funding for Columbia University, which had been the epicentre of pro-Palestinian campus protests. Columbia agreed to significant changes so it can negotiate to regain the funding.
Trump has threatened to slash federal funding for universities over pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and came after a deadly October 2023 attack by Islamist group Hamas.
Trump has called the protesters anti-Semitic, and has labelled them as sympathetic to Hamas militants and foreign policy threats.
Protesters, including some Jewish groups, said the Trump administration wrongly conflated their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with anti-Semitism and support for Hamas.
US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder//File Photo
FACTBOX | Trump tariffs draw global promises of countermeasures
In a letter on Thursday to Harvard president Dean Garber, officials at the education department, health department and the general services administration said the school must ban the use of masks, eliminate DEI programmes and agree to cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies.
Many pro-Palestinian protesters have worn masks during demonstrations. Protesters said it helps them hide their identity to avoid doxxing and harassment. Some government officials said masks serve as a means of avoiding accountability.
The letter also said Harvard must review and make changes to programmes and departments that “fuel anti-Semitic harassment” and hold students accountable for policy violations.
Harvard, said on Wednesday it placed the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee on probation and banned it from hosting public events until July over what it called protest policy violations.
Media outlets reported last week that two leaders of Harvard University's Center for Middle Eastern Studies, director Cemal Kafadar and associate director Rosie Bsheer, will leave their positions.
In an email to campus leaders on Thursday shared by a Brown University spokesperson, its provost Frank Doyle said the university was aware of “troubling rumours emerging about federal action on Brown research grants”, but added it had “no information to substantiate any of the rumours”.
“We are closely monitoring notifications related to grants, but have nothing more we can share,” he said.
Immigration and customs enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks from different campuses and are working to deport them.
Rights advocates have also raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias during the Israel-Gaza war. The Trump administration has not announced steps in response.
The administration has also targeted schools over other culture war issues and suspended $175m in funding to the University of Pennsylvania over transgender sports policies.
