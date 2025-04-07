World

Australia’s opposition dumps policy on return to office as election nears

07 April 2025 - 07:00 By Alasdair Pal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “Peter Dutton wants to undermine work rights and in particular doesn't understand modern families, doesn't understand the important role women and men play in organising their families."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “Peter Dutton wants to undermine work rights and in particular doesn't understand modern families, doesn't understand the important role women and men play in organising their families."
Image: Carlo Allegri/Reuters/ File photo

Australia's opposition Liberal Party abandoned on Monday a plan to force government workers to return to the office full-time as incumbent Labor gained in polls ahead of a May 3 election.

Working from home emerged as an election battleground last month after the Liberal Party said it would bar hundreds of thousands of government employees from doing so in a bid to boost productivity.

The policy was seized on by Labor, which claimed it would increase commuting costs in a campaign dominated by cost of living concerns.

“We've made a mistake in relation to the policy. We apologise for that. We've dealt with it,” Liberal leader Peter Dutton said in an interview with Channel Nine on Monday.

Dutton's suggestion of job sharing for women affected by a full-time return to the office also came in for strong criticism from Labor.

“Peter Dutton wants to undermine work rights and in particular doesn't understand modern families, doesn't understand the important role women and men play in organising their families,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

Labor and the Liberal-led centre-right coalition are near deadlocked in the latest opinion polls, with swing seats on the outskirts of major cities, among the most exposed to the high cost of living, likely to be crucial.

Labor saw a modest bounce in outer metropolitan areas in the weeks after the Liberal Party unveiled its plan for curbs on working from home, polling by YouGov showed.

After consistently polling behind the opposition coalition when votes from smaller parties are redistributed at the beginning of the year, Labor has led narrowly in the last three opinion polls released this month.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tiny Australian outposts, including some with no people, targeted by Trump tariffs

Australia’s remote, uninhabited islands in the Antarctic and a tiny territory with barely any exports found themselves caught up alongside global ...
News
3 days ago

Australia to speed up A$1bn in defence spending in budget: defence minister

Australia will bring forward A$1bn (R11.4bn) in defence spending in Tuesday's federal budget to boost its military capability, including guided ...
News
1 week ago

Re-election pledges to tip Australian budget back into red

Australia is set to deliver a budget deficit this week, snapping two rare years in the black as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese doles out household ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa
  5. WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town ... news

Latest Videos

Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 07 April 2025