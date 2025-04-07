World

EU will not change VAT system, says trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic

07 April 2025 - 16:26 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump's administration has said that VAT is an additional trade barrier. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday the EU would not change its value-added tax (VAT) system, which he described as an important source of income for member states.

US President Donald Trump's administration has said that VAT is an additional trade barrier.

Sefcovic also said EU negotiators had not seen engagement that would lead to a mutually acceptable solution, after US President Donald Trump's administration announced last week a sweeping round of tariffs for most imported goods.

Sefcovic added that if negotiations failed to yield an agreement, the EU's own countermeasures on US tariffs, which will start on April 15, could not be delayed.

