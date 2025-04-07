World

Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities, Israel issues evacuation orders in Gaza

07 April 2025 - 10:47 By Emily Rose and Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People gather near a building where a floor caught fire after an Israeli strike, in which the Israeli military said it killed Hamas commander Hassan Farhat, in Sidon, Lebanon, on April 4 2025.
People gather near a building where a floor caught fire after an Israeli strike, in which the Israeli military said it killed Hamas commander Hassan Farhat, in Sidon, Lebanon, on April 4 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ali Hankir

Palestinian militant group Hamas said it fired a barrage of rockets at cities in Israel's south on Sunday in response to Israeli “massacres” of civilians in Gaza.

Israel's military said about 10 projectiles were fired, but most were successfully intercepted. Israel's Channel 12 reported a direct hit in the southern city of Ashqelon.

Israeli emergency services said they were treating one person for shrapnel injuries and teams were en route to locations of fallen rockets. Smashed car windows and debris lay strewn on a city street, videos disseminated by Israeli emergency services showed.

Meanwhile, Gaza local health authorities said Israeli military strikes killed at least 39 people across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Shortly after the rocket firing, the Israeli military posted on X a new evacuation order, instructing residents of several districts in Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip to leave their areas, citing earlier rocket firing.

“This is a final warning before the attack,” the military warning statement said.

Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

The Israeli military has provided new details that changed its initial account of the killing of 15 emergency workers near the southern Gaza city of ...
News
12 minutes ago

Later, it said it struck the rocket launcher from which projectiles were launched earlier.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a flight to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, was briefed on the rocket attack by his defence minister, Israel Katz.

A statement issued by his office said Netanyahu instructed that a “vigorous” response be carried out and approved the continuation of intensive activity by the Israeli military against Hamas.

Israel's Channel 12 TV said at least 12 lightly injured people have been treated as a result of the rocket firing from Gaza, quoting officials at the Bazilai Hospital in Ashqelon.

The first phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into force on January 19 after 15 months of war and involved a halt to fighting, the release of some of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israel said on March 19 its forces resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Both parties blamed one another for a stalemate in the ceasefire talks.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hamas won't respond to Israel's Gaza ceasefire counterproposal: official

Hamas decided not to respond or engage with Israel's counterproposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, an official told Reuters on Wednesday, affirming it is ...
News
4 days ago

Turkey says Israel's expansion of Gaza operation illegal, detached from pursuit of peace

Turkey slammed Israel on Wednesday over its announcement of a major expansion to its military operation in Gaza, saying the move marked a ...
News
4 days ago

Israel to expand Gaza military operation with large-scale evacuations

Israel announced a major expansion of military operations in Gaza on Wednesday, saying large areas of the enclave would be seized and added to its ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa
  5. WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town ... news

Latest Videos

Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 07 April 2025