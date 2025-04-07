Palestinian teenager with US citizenship killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, says IDF

A Palestinian teenager with US citizenship was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Palestinian officials said on Sunday, with the Israeli military saying it shot a “terrorist” who endangered civilians by throwing rocks.
The incident is the latest in a surge of violence and near-daily confrontations in the West Bank, where settler violence and clashes between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians have kept it on edge.
The mayor of Turmus Ayya, Adeeb Lafi, told Reuters earlier in the day Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, was shot along with two other teenagers by an Israeli settler at the entrance to Turmus Ayya, and the Israeli army pronounced him dead after detaining him.
The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the incident as an “extrajudicial killing” by Israeli forces during a raid in the town, saying it was the result of Israel's “continued impunity”.
“During a counterterrorism activity in the area of Turmus Aya, IDF soldiers identified three terrorists who hurled rocks towards the highway, thus endangering civilians driving,” the Israeli army said.
“The soldiers opened fire towards the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists.”
Settler violence in the West Bank, including incursions into occupied territory and raids on Bedouin villages and encampments, has intensified since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
European countries and the previous US administration under president Joe Biden imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers, though the White House under President Donald Trump removed the sanctions.
The Israeli military has also in recent months carried out what it called a “large-scale military operation” in the West Bank to root out militants.
Militant group Hamas, based in Gaza, has during recent years expanded its reach in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority, dominated by the rival Fatah faction, exercises limited governance.
Reuters
Palestinian teenager with US citizenship killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, says IDF
Image: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters
