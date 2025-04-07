World

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case monitored by US

07 April 2025 - 13:36 By Gerhard Mey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British anti-abortion activist Livia Tossici-Bolt speaks to the media outside Poole magistrate's court on April 4 2025 after being found guilty of breaching a 'buffer zone' outside Bournemouth clinic.
British anti-abortion activist Livia Tossici-Bolt speaks to the media outside Poole magistrate's court on April 4 2025 after being found guilty of breaching a 'buffer zone' outside Bournemouth clinic.
Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

An anti-abortion activist, whose case has attracted the attention of the US over free speech concerns, was found guilty on Friday of breaching an order which banned protests outside a clinic in southern England.

Livia Tossici-Bolt, 64, leader of a branch of the US Christian group 40 Days for Life, was prosecuted for breaching a “safe zone” in the immediate area around the abortion clinic in the southern town of Bournemouth on two days in March 2023. She was holding a sign that read “Here to talk, if you want”.

The case comes amid growing accusations in the US of infringements on free speech in Britain. US Vice-President JD Vance confronted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer face to face at the White House on the issue, and said in February he feared free speech in Britain was “in retreat”.

An intervention on Sunday by the democracy, human rights and labour (DRL) department of the US state department propelled the case to the front pages of UK newspapers, with suggestions it could have far-reaching diplomatic implications.

“We are monitoring her case. It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression,” the DRL said on X.

Tossici-Bolt was taken to court after refusing to pay a fixed fine for breaching an order that has banned protests in an area about the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) clinic since 2022 over concerns women who attended were being subjected to harassment and intimidation.

After a trial last month, judge Orla Austin convicted Tossici-Bolt at Poole magistrate's court on Friday of breaching the order, saying the activist was not lawfully exercising her right to freedom of expression.

Tossici-Bolt was given a conditional discharge, meaning she must not commit further offences for two years, and was ordered to pay £20,000 (R496,000) in legal costs.

With Britain seeking to strike a US trade deal to avoid tariffs, some British media have suggested the issue could impact negotiations, though business minister Jonathan Reynolds said it had not come up in discussions.

“The right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy but it does not give people the right to harass others,” Starmer's spokesperson said.

Tossici-Bolt, a retired medical scientist originally from Italy whose defence was being paid for by the US Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, said it was “a dark day for Great Britain.

“I was not protesting and did not harass or obstruct anyone. The US state department was right to be concerned by this case as it has serious implications for the entire Western world.”

Advocates say online erasure of women's health is 'dangerous'

Content with words like abortion, breast and vagina or that deals with menstrual or sexual health is being flagged as sexually explicit and removed ...
World
2 weeks ago

Last year the activist challenged the legality of the safe zone at London's high curt, but her claims it breached her human rights were dismissed. Judges said the context was critical and silent prayer or handing out leaflets in such circumstances could be detrimental to others.

Tossici-Bolt is the second anti-abortion campaigner to be convicted for breaching the zone outside the Bournemouth clinic. Last November, a man was prosecuted for silently praying for his unborn son who was aborted, a case Vance has previously raised.

“You see in Europe people arrested for praying, and you have the police asking them what are you praying about as if it was any of the police's business,” Vance said last Tuesday.

Since last October, safe zones have been brought in about all clinics and hospitals providing abortion services. BPAS said there had been 500 reports of harassment in Bournemouth before the zone was brought into force there.

BPAS CEO Heidi Stewart said: “This case was never about global politics but about the simple ability of women to access legal healthcare free from harassment.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK police charge comedian Russell Brand with rape, sexual assaults

Brand denied the allegations when they first emerged in 2023 and said he had never had non-consensual sex.
News
2 days ago

British PM Starmer scraps health body in search of savings and better care

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he would scrap a body overseeing the state-funded health system in England in a bid save ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pharmacists may not refuse to dispense abortion drugs, says council

The South African Pharmacy Council has issued a notice confirming pharmacists may not — based on personal beliefs, moral reasons or religious grounds ...
News
2 months ago

Trump 2.0 instils fear in African abortion activists

African health activists fear a new crackdown on abortion across Africa after President Donald Trump reinstated an anti-abortion pact that cuts off ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  2. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  3. Kidnapped woman, 50, rescued from house in Pretoria North, 3 suspects arrested South Africa
  4. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa
  5. Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman found guilty in UK abortion free speech case | Reuters
Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters