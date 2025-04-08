World

Germany temporarily halts resettlement of UN refugees: report

08 April 2025 - 12:59 By Miranda Murray, Riham Alkousaa and Alexander Ratz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Germany plans to offer up to 6,560 places as part of an EU resettlement programme this year, according to its interior ministry, Stock image.
Germany plans to offer up to 6,560 places as part of an EU resettlement programme this year, according to its interior ministry, Stock image.
Image: 123RF/bestgreenscreen

Germany has temporarily suspended further admission of refugees via a UN resettlement programme, the dpa news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the interior ministry and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

The ministry had no immediate comment on the report when contacted by Reuters and the UNHCR could not be immediately reached.

Migration has been a contentious issue in government coalition negotiations between Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats.

The conservatives are advocating for a stricter approach to asylum seekers in response to rising support of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and several violent incidents involving refugees.

So far in the coalition talks, which are yet to be sealed, the two sides struck an initial agreement to end voluntary federal admission programmes for refugees wherever possible and not to launch new programmes, according to a document seen by Reuters.

According to the interior ministry, Germany plans to offer up to 6,560 places as part of an EU resettlement programme this year. The programme typically accepts refugees of different nationalities and stateless individuals from countries including Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Pakistan and Libya.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Children found malnourished in Greek migrant camp: MSF

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday it had identified the first cases of malnourished children in a migrant camp on the Greek ...
News
5 hours ago

Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old

According to Forbes, Johannes Von Baumbach's staggering fortune is atttributable to him being an heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, the largest privately ...
News
20 hours ago

DRC refugees pour into Burundi, conditions dire: UN

Conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sent 63,000 refugees fleeing to neighbouring Burundi in its largest such influx in decades, with ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  4. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  5. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa

Latest Videos

All Eyes on Tunisia: Downs Set for Second Leg Clash! 🇹🇳💪 | Press Conference
ANC secretary general briefs the media on outcomes of NWC meeting