World

North Korea holds first Pyongyang Marathon after pandemic

08 April 2025 - 11:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on June 11 2024 in Paju, South Korea. File photo.
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on June 11 2024 in Paju, South Korea. File photo.
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

North Korea on Sunday held its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, hosting foreign runners in the reclusive country that has largely closed its borders since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Athletes from China, Ethiopia and other countries participated in the event, according to state TV. The marathon is one of several events held to celebrate the April 15 birthday of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

About 200 foreigners arrived on Friday and Saturday in Pyongyang where those running practiced at a hotel for the Sunday race, said Simon Cockerell, general manager at Beijing-based Koryo Tours, in Instagram posts.

The Koryo Tours is an official partner of the Pyongyang Marathon, aiding the sign-up process for international competitors.

North Korea warns Japan against deploying long-range missiles in Kyushu

North Korea warned Japan against deploying long-range missiles in the Kyushu region in March 2026, saying such attack capability will “bring about ...
News
2 weeks ago

The isolated state sealed its borders in 2020 at the start of the pandemic but has been slowly lifting restrictions since 2023. It has allowed Russian tourist groups into the country but its capital remains closed to regular tourism.

The marathon is a return course running through central Pyongyang, passing major landmarks and heading out into the countryside before coming back through the city to a stadium filled with 50,000 spectators, Koryo Tours said.

At the stadium, a huge crowd of North Koreans — some wearing masks — greeted the runners, and foreign participants took pictures of the spectators with mobile phones, state television footage showed.

A North Korean runner was the first to cross the finish line, according to state TV.

READ MORE:

Strong winds fan South Korea wildfires as death toll climbs to 18

At least 18 people have died as wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, with thousands of firefighters aided by the military ...
News
1 week ago

South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight

Eight people were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by an Air Force jet landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a ...
News
1 month ago

Dozens of North Korean defectors caught by secret police 'vanish', says rights group

Pyongyang has long denounced defectors as “human scum”, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has further tightened border controls over the past few ...
News
5 months ago

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited missile bases to examine their readiness to undertake actions of “strategic deterrence”, while calling US ...
News
5 months ago

US concerned by reports of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

The US is "concerned" by reports of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old South Africa
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  4. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  5. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary general briefs the media on outcomes of NWC meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the Police Summit