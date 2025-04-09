China says it does not want trade war but will fight US tariff hikes

The statement accompanied a white paper on US-China commercial ties released by the state council information office, which engages with media on behalf of the government.
The document was issued after Trump's massive duties of 104% took effect on Chinese goods, a step Beijing has described as blackmail and vowed to fight.
A ministry spokesperson said: "The US is using tariffs as a tool to exert maximum pressure for selfish gains.This is classic unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying."
Reuters
