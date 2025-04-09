World

China says it does not want trade war but will fight US tariff hikes

09 April 2025 - 11:22 By Joe Cash
People on April 8 2025 in Beijing. US President Donald Trump's massive duties of 104% took effect on Chinese goods, a step Beijing has described as blackmail and vowed to fight.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China does not want a trade war with the US but will be compelled to take the fight to the world's No 1 economy if President Donald Trump continues to ramp up trade tensions, its commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

"There are no winners in a trade war," the ministry said.

"China does not want one, but the government will never allow the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people to be harmed or taken away."

The statement accompanied a white paper on US-China commercial ties released by the state council information office, which engages with media on behalf of the government.

The document was issued after Trump's massive duties of 104% took effect on Chinese goods, a step Beijing has described as blackmail and vowed to fight.

A ministry spokesperson said: "The US is using tariffs as a tool to exert maximum pressure for selfish gains.This is classic unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying."

Reuters

