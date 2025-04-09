World

EU countries set to approve first retaliation against US tariffs

European Commission plans 25% tariff on US motorcycles, poultry, fruit imports

09 April 2025 - 10:54 By Philip Blenkinsop
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Motorbikes at a Harley-Davidson dealership near Brussels, Belgium, on April 8 2025. The European Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, proposed on Monday extra duties mostly of 25% on a range of US imports, including motorcycles, in response to US tariffs.
Motorbikes at a Harley-Davidson dealership near Brussels, Belgium, on April 8 2025. The European Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, proposed on Monday extra duties mostly of 25% on a range of US imports, including motorcycles, in response to US tariffs.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU countries are expected to approve on Wednesday the bloc's first countermeasures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs, joining China and Canada in retaliating and escalating a conflict that could become a global trade war.

The approval will come on the day that Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on the EU and dozens of countries took effect, including massive 104% duties on China, extending his tariff onslaught and spurring more widespread selling across financial markets.

The 27-nation bloc faces 25% import tariffs on steel and aluminium and cars, as well as the new broader tariffs of 20% for almost all other goods under Trump's policy to hit countries he says impose high barriers to US imports.

The European Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, proposed on Monday extra duties mostly of 25% on a range of US imports in response specifically to the US metals tariffs. It is still assessing how to respond to the car and broader levies.

The imports include motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, clothing and dental floss, according to a document seen by Reuters. They totalled about 21bn (R454.99bn) last year, meaning the EU's retaliation will be against goods worth less than the €26bn (R563.32bn) of EU metals exports hit by US tariffs.

They are to enter force in stages — on April 15, May 16 and December 1.

A committee of trade experts from the EU's 27 countries will vote on Wednesday afternoon on the Commission's proposal, which will only be blocked if a "qualified majority" of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population vote against.

That is an unlikely event given the Commission has already canvassed EU members and refined an initial list from mid-March, removing US dairy and alcoholic drinks.

Major wine exporters France and Italy had expressed concern after Trump threatened to hit EU wine and spirits with a 200% tariff if the EU went ahead with its planned 50% duty on bourbon.

Trump has already responded to Beijing's counter-tariffs announced last week, nearly doubling duties on Chinese imports. China has vowed to "fight to the end".

Reuters

READ MORE:

China says it does not want trade war but will fight US tariff hikes

China does not want a trade war with the US but will be compelled to take the fight to the world's No 1 economy if President Donald Trump continues ...
News
1 hour ago

Musk calls Trump’s top trade adviser a ‘moron’ in car tariff tiff

After Elon Musk called one of President Donald Trump's top economic aides a "moron", the White House on Tuesday declared "boys will be boys".
Motoring
4 hours ago

Kenya thinks it can win from US tariffs, but global recession risk looms

Kenya is among those exporters hoping a smaller Trump tariff blow compared to competitors might help them emerge as winners in the nascent global ...
News
1 day ago

US tariffs threaten 35,000 citrus jobs, farmers say

Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers' association said on ...
News
1 day ago

Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post reports

Tech-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made direct but unsuccessful appeals to US President Donald Trump to reverse tariffs over the past weekend, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Audi Q7 and Q8 launch
Minister of Human Settlements briefs media on the NHBRC’s report into George ...