World

Nursing home fire kills 20 in northern China, Xinhua reports

09 April 2025 - 07:50 By Reuters
The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province on April 8.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF/ File photo

At least 20 people died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of the blaze.

The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9pm on April 8, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to hospital for observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.

Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.

