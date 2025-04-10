World

As Bolivia floods, cows swim where they once grazed

10 April 2025 - 06:45 By Monica Machicao and Santiago Limachi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A drone view shows cattle being evacuated from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 6, 2025.
A drone view shows cattle being evacuated from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 6, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ipa Ibanez

In Bolivia's rural region of Beni near the border with Brazil, vast grasslands where cows once grazed have been submerged, forcing cattle and the cowboys that herd them to swim or wade to reach small patches of higher ground.

The South American nation has been hit by some of the most intense rains in decades, which have left soy fields and ranches underwater, putting at risk exports to overseas markets and pushing up local food prices.

“The flooding we are experiencing right now is very unusual, very severe for this time of year,” cattle rancher Gunther Amatller told Reuters as he rescued his livestock from the flood waters. “The water just keeps rising. It's hard to predict how much higher it will rise.”

A drone view shows cattle being evacuated from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 5, 2025.
A drone view shows cattle being evacuated from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 5, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ipa Ibanez

According to local estimates, some 200,000 head of cattle, or about 2% of the national herd, are at risk, struggling with flood water and fatigue. Beni supplies beef nationwide and exports to markets such as China. The floods have hit 590,000 families and killed at least 55 people.

“My cattle are suffering and the animals are emaciated. Plus, there are a lot of snakes and jaguars in that flooded area,” lamented Teresa Vargas, owner of the Cheperepije ranch.

Climate change has altered weather patterns, according to experts, delaying rains and making them more intense. The Mamoré River, an Amazonian river that runs through Bolivia and Brazil, has burst its banks, flooding everything in its path.

In towns such as Puerto Almacén and Puerto Ballivián, entire families have abandoned their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift shelters on the side of the road.

“We are forced to leave our houses,” Mayra Peralta said, her voice breaking. “Every day, the water rises.”

In Loma Calatayud, Jesús Martínez helplessly showed how his rice, plantain and cassava crops have disappeared. His wife cooks precariously on a wooden platform, while water surrounds their home.

“Everything is underwater,” said Jesús.

Indigenous women, such as Edilberta Huaginoe, cook in hastily constructed camps on higher ground, trying to feed their children with what little they can salvage from the water.

“The rice is underwater, the plantains and cassava are underwater, and we can't get them out because they're too deep,” said Edilberta. “This is where we'll come to sleep until the water recedes.”

Reuters

Cattle disembark from a boat on the Mamore River while being moved from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 4, 2025.
Cattle disembark from a boat on the Mamore River while being moved from a flood zone after Bolivia was hit with some of the most intense rains in decades, near Trinidad, Bolivia April 4, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ipa Ibanez

READ MORE

Kentucky says 2 dead after floods, more than a dozen killed in other areas in US

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday two people died and more than 500 roads were closed in the state after deadly storms and floods which ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Around 30 dead in Kinshasa flooding, say DRC authorities

Around 30 people have died in flooding in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, the provincial health minister said on Sunday, as ...
News
2 days ago

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

Tornadoes ripped across a wide swath of the central and southern US on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses and bringing down power lines and ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. Donald Trump announces a 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

Scores dead after Dominican Republican nightclub collapse | REUTERS
Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters