World

France could recognise Palestinian state in June, says Macron

10 April 2025 - 14:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for the arrival of a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 9 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for the arrival of a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday France could recognise a Palestinian state in June, adding that in turn some countries in the Middle East could recognise the state of Israel.

"We need to move towards recognition [of a Palestinian state]. And so over the next few months, we will. I'm not doing it to please anyone. I'll do it because at some point it will be right," he said during a interview on France 5 television.

"And because I also want to take part in a collective dynamic that should also enable those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in their turn, something that many of them are not doing."

Even though Palestine has been recognised as a sovereign state by almost 150 countries, most major Western powers have not, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan.

Among countries that do not recognise Israel are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Our objective is somewhere in June, with Saudi Arabia, to chair this conference where we could finalise the movement towards reciprocal recognition by several countries," he said.

READ MORE:

Turkey, Israel have begun talks to avoid clashes in Syria: Turkish sources

Turkish and Israeli officials began talks on Wednesday aimed at preventing unwanted incidents in Syria, where militaries of the two regional powers ...
News
2 hours ago

US Senate confirms conservative Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador

The US Senate on Wednesday backed former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel, installing a staunch pro-Israel conservative in ...
News
3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit to kingdom

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived in the US on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at planning US President Donald Trump's expected trip to the ...
News
5 hours ago

Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza

Indonesia is ready to temporarily shelter Palestinians hit by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday, estimating there could ...
News
1 day ago

Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

The Israeli military has provided new details that changed its initial account of the killing of 15 emergency workers near the southern Gaza city of ...
News
3 days ago

Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities, Israel issues evacuation orders in Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas said it fired a barrage of rockets at cities in Israel's south on Sunday in response to Israeli "massacres" of ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  3. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters
Backing the people behind the business