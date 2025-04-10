World

Saudi Arabia foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit to kingdom

10 April 2025 - 10:51 By Tala Ramadan, Maha El Dahan and Pesha Magid
Image: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES / File photo

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived in the US on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at planning US President Donald Trump's expected trip to the kingdom later this spring, a source close to the Saudi royal court told Reuters.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed with US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday the developments in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen as well as the Russian-Ukranian conflict, the Saudi foreign ministry reported without giving details.

The Saudi foreign minister was expected to discuss the status of Yemen's Houthis during meetings with US government officials, the source said.

The trip was scheduled before last week's US tariffs announcement, the source added. Trump's tariff offensive has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession that could drive down the price of oil, Saudi Arabia's main export.

Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia in May to sign an investment agreement in what will be the first foreign trip of his second term, with stops also planned in Qatar and the UAE.

Trump made Saudi Arabia and Israel the initial stops on his inaugural foreign trip during his first term in 2017.

The US president met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday and discussed a proposal for the US to take control of Gaza.

Trump's plan has been globally condemned, including by Saudi Arabia.

Trump also said on Monday he would like the war in Gaza to stop and he thinks that could happen relatively soon.

In Yemen, which borders Saudi Arabia to the south, the US has launched air strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis in an effort to force an end to the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The air strikes are the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.

Reuters

