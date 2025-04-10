World

Turkey, Israel have begun talks to avoid clashes in Syria: Turkish sources

10 April 2025 - 13:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A member of Operations Forces stands guard as Kurdish internal security forces and Women’s Protection Unit conduct a security operation in al-Roj camp, Syria, on April 6 2025.
A member of Operations Forces stands guard as Kurdish internal security forces and Women’s Protection Unit conduct a security operation in al-Roj camp, Syria, on April 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman

Turkish and Israeli officials began talks on Wednesday aimed at preventing unwanted incidents in Syria, where militaries of the two regional powers are active, Turkish ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the technical talks, in Azerbaijan, marked the beginning of efforts to set up a channel to avoid potential clashes or misunderstandings over military operations in the region.

"Efforts will continue to establish this mechanism," one of the sources said, without providing further details on the scope or timeline of the talks.

The initiative comes a week after Israel stepped up airstrikes on Syria, which it described as a warning to the newly formed government in Damascus. It has also accused Turkey of attempting to turn Syria into a Turkish protectorate.

Reuters reported last week that Turkish military teams had inspected at least three air bases in Syria where they could deploy forces as part of a planned joint defence pact with Damascus — before Israel hit the sites with airstrikes.

Turkey and Israel, which have traded diplomatic barbs since Israel's attacks began on Gaza in 2023, each said last week they did not seek confrontation in Syria, which both border.

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan confirmed on Wednesday that technical talks were taking place, emphasising that such mechanisms were necessary to prevent misunderstandings between the two regional powers' forces.

The talks were similar to deconfliction mechanisms Turkey has with the US and Russia, he said on broadcaster CNN Turk.

READ MORE:

US Senate confirms conservative Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador

The US Senate on Wednesday backed former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel, installing a staunch pro-Israel conservative in ...
News
44 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit to kingdom

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived in the US on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at planning US President Donald Trump's expected trip to the ...
News
3 hours ago

Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US

Talks to resolve the conflict over Western Sahara should take place on the sole basis of a Moroccan plan that would give the region some autonomy ...
News
22 hours ago

Israel strikes military bases, infrastructure in Syria

Israel launched air strikes on military airbases and infrastructure sites in the Syrian cities of Damascus, Hama and Homs on Wednesday, the Israeli ...
News
1 week ago

In Turkey’s Kurdish heartland, distrust erodes peace process hopes

Turkey's crackdown on President Tayyip Erdogan's main rival and silence about what reforms might come after the end of a 40-year conflict with ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Syria belongs to Syrians,' says Turkey's foreign minister
WE'RE BACK | McLaren Endurance Announcement