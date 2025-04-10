Trump has pursued strongly pro-Israel policies as president and his choice of Huckabee as ambassador signalled that they would continue. Pro-Israel evangelicals are an important part of Trump's base and voted heavily in favour of him in the November 5 election.
"There’s no such thing as an occupation," Huckabee said in a 2017 interview with CNN, in which he referred to the West Bank by its biblical names Judea and Samaria. Most of the international community views as illegal the settlements on the West Bank land occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
During his first term, Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and sided with Israel on its claims over Palestinian territory in the West Bank. During his second, he has advocated taking a "hard stance" on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave for which he has proposed a US takeover.
The US is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner. Netanyahu has visited Trump at the White House twice since Trump began his second term on January 20.
He was there this week, seeking to limit the sting of tariffs imposed on Israel as part of the Republican president's sweeping tariff policy. Under the new policy, Israeli goods face a 17% US tariff, despite the two countries signing a free trade agreement 40 years ago.
Netanyahu pledged to eliminate Israel's trade surplus with the US. But when asked if his administration planned to reduce tariffs on Israeli goods, Trump made no promises.
Reuters
US Senate confirms conservative Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador
Trump's 17% tariff on Israel complicates relations
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The US Senate on Wednesday backed former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel, installing a staunch pro-Israel conservative in the high-profile post amid war in Gaza and relations complicated by US tariffs.
The Senate backed Huckabee by 53 to 46, largely along party lines, with Republicans all supporting President Donald Trump's nominee and every Democrat except Pennsylvania's John Fetterman voting against him.
An evangelical Christian, Huckabee has been a vocal supporter of Israel throughout his political career and a longtime defender of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Critics said the former Republican presidential candidate was too partisan to represent the US given the sensitivity of negotiations to end the war in Gaza and avoid broader regional war.
Huckabee's supporters said he knew Israel well, having visited more than 100 times, and was well positioned to work closely with Trump to bring peace to a chaotic part of the world.
"We urgently need a qualified ambassador in the region, and I have no doubt Mike Huckabee is that person," Republican senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, said as he urged support for the nominee.
Saudi Arabia foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit to kingdom
Trump has pursued strongly pro-Israel policies as president and his choice of Huckabee as ambassador signalled that they would continue. Pro-Israel evangelicals are an important part of Trump's base and voted heavily in favour of him in the November 5 election.
"There’s no such thing as an occupation," Huckabee said in a 2017 interview with CNN, in which he referred to the West Bank by its biblical names Judea and Samaria. Most of the international community views as illegal the settlements on the West Bank land occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
During his first term, Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and sided with Israel on its claims over Palestinian territory in the West Bank. During his second, he has advocated taking a "hard stance" on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave for which he has proposed a US takeover.
The US is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner. Netanyahu has visited Trump at the White House twice since Trump began his second term on January 20.
He was there this week, seeking to limit the sting of tariffs imposed on Israel as part of the Republican president's sweeping tariff policy. Under the new policy, Israeli goods face a 17% US tariff, despite the two countries signing a free trade agreement 40 years ago.
Netanyahu pledged to eliminate Israel's trade surplus with the US. But when asked if his administration planned to reduce tariffs on Israeli goods, Trump made no promises.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump administration to modify some UN food agency awards: state dept
US freezes funding for Cornell and Northwestern universities in latest crackdown
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities, Israel issues evacuation orders in Gaza
Hamas won't respond to Israel's Gaza ceasefire counterproposal: official
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos