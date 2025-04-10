The Trump administration plans to scrap a contract for a federal climate assessment used to direct government action on climate change, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The administration will cut the contract with global advisory ICF for work on the National Climate Assessment, a comprehensive report published every five years on how climate change affects the US.
ICF provides most of the staff for the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), an agency created by Congress in 1990 to co-ordinate research and investment on climate change, and which has overseen the last five national climate assessments.
The last assessment, published in 2023, said climate change was increasingly imposing costs on Americans, as prices rise for weather-related insurance or certain foods, and as medical care becomes more expensive as people face threats like extreme heat.
Without the contract, what happens with the assessment due in 2028 is uncertain, said one of the sources, who is not authorised to speak to media about the development.
ICF and the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
President Donald Trump's administration has targeted scientific research in several areas in sweeping government job cuts to curtail what it calls wasteful spending, including at the National Institutes of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The administration has already issued a stop-work order for USGCRP and NOAA staff members who contribute to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN body that produces regular climate assessments.
Reuters
White House moves to hamstring national climate assessment
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File photo
The Trump administration plans to scrap a contract for a federal climate assessment used to direct government action on climate change, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The administration will cut the contract with global advisory ICF for work on the National Climate Assessment, a comprehensive report published every five years on how climate change affects the US.
ICF provides most of the staff for the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), an agency created by Congress in 1990 to co-ordinate research and investment on climate change, and which has overseen the last five national climate assessments.
The last assessment, published in 2023, said climate change was increasingly imposing costs on Americans, as prices rise for weather-related insurance or certain foods, and as medical care becomes more expensive as people face threats like extreme heat.
Without the contract, what happens with the assessment due in 2028 is uncertain, said one of the sources, who is not authorised to speak to media about the development.
ICF and the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
President Donald Trump's administration has targeted scientific research in several areas in sweeping government job cuts to curtail what it calls wasteful spending, including at the National Institutes of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The administration has already issued a stop-work order for USGCRP and NOAA staff members who contribute to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN body that produces regular climate assessments.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Africa's energy transition is not just about going green
BHEKISISA | SA research grants potentially on hold, says leaked NIH memo
One door closes, another opens
58-million face hunger crisis after huge shortfall in aid, says UN's WFP
Judge blocks Trump's EPA from clawing back climate grants
Brics climate leadership aims hang on healing deep divides
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos