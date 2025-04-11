Iran is giving talks with its arch foe the US this weekend “a genuine chance”, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson posted on X on Friday.
US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Monday that Washington and Tehran were poised to begin direct talks in Oman on Saturday over Iran's nuclear programme, warning the Islamic Republic would be in “great danger” if the talks were unsuccessful.
The announcement caused confusion because Iran had said the talks would be indirect with the Omanis acting as mediators.
Iran, previously stating it wouldn't be bullied into negotiations, said the US should value the decision despite “their prevailing confrontational hoopla”.
“We intend to assess the other side’s intent and resolve this on Saturday,” said Esmaeil Baghaei.
Iran's state media said the talks would be led by foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, with the intermediation of Oman's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi.
Iran is giving talks with US a ‘genuine chance’, foreign ministry says
