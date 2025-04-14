World

Trump aide Navarro brushes off Musk‘s ‘moron’ insult

14 April 2025 - 09:10 By Reuters
Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO and close ally of US President Donald Trump, earlier this month called White House adviser Navarro a "moron" after the trade adviser dismissed Musk's push for "zero tariffs" between the US and Europe.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro brushed off insults from Elon Musk on Sunday, saying "Elon and I are great" after a public spat over US President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO and close Trump ally, earlier this month called Navarro a "moron" after the trade adviser dismissed Musk's push for "zero tariffs" between the US and Europe. Navarro had called Musk a "car assembler" reliant on imported car parts.

Asked about the tension on NBC's Meet the Press, Navarro said: "It's not an issue."

"Even though he called you a 'moron' and 'dumber than a sack of bricks?'" the NBC anchor pressed.

"I've been called worse," Navarro replied. "Everything's fine with Elon. Elon is doing a very good job with his team with waste, fraud and abuse.

"That's a tremendous contribution to America, and no man doing that kind of thing should be subject to having his cars firebombed by crazies,"  he added, referring to the vandalism against Tesla infrastructures and offices in response to Musk's right-wing activism.

Trump appointed Musk, the world's richest person, to slash US government spending and downsize the federal workforce. There has been growing unease across the country over Musk's blunt approach to mass layoffs from the government workforce. Nearly 200,000 employees have been fired, earmarked for termination or have accepted buyouts.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt last week downplayed the public clash as a difference of opinion on tariffs, saying "boys will be boys".

