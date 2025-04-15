World

Bolsonaro remains in ICU with no schedule for discharge: medical note

15 April 2025 - 17:30 By Reuters
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a demonstration against his judicial process and to demand the amnesty of all accused of taking part in the allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 6 2025. File photo.
Image: EUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit with no forecast for discharge after undergoing a complex surgery, a medical note from DF Star Hospital in Brasilia said on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro is clinically stable, with no pain, bleeding or other complications, the note said.

The former president is focused on recovering from surgery for an intestinal obstruction last Sunday, he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, 70, said he will only be speaking to his family and medical team for the moment, to avoid any stimulus that could complicate his recovery.

The hard-right leader underwent his sixth operation on Sunday as a result of a stab wound he suffered in 2018. He remains in intensive care with no set date for release, according to his doctors.

Bolsonaro was hospitalised on Friday after experiencing strong abdominal pains during an event with supporters in northeastern Brazil, forcing him to break off a regional tour to drum up support ahead of a trial before the supreme court that could put him in prison.

