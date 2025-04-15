Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit with no forecast for discharge after undergoing a complex surgery, a medical note from DF Star Hospital in Brasilia said on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro is clinically stable, with no pain, bleeding or other complications, the note said.
The former president is focused on recovering from surgery for an intestinal obstruction last Sunday, he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro, 70, said he will only be speaking to his family and medical team for the moment, to avoid any stimulus that could complicate his recovery.
The hard-right leader underwent his sixth operation on Sunday as a result of a stab wound he suffered in 2018. He remains in intensive care with no set date for release, according to his doctors.
Bolsonaro was hospitalised on Friday after experiencing strong abdominal pains during an event with supporters in northeastern Brazil, forcing him to break off a regional tour to drum up support ahead of a trial before the supreme court that could put him in prison.
Bolsonaro remains in ICU with no schedule for discharge: medical note
Image: EUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in the intensive care unit with no forecast for discharge after undergoing a complex surgery, a medical note from DF Star Hospital in Brasilia said on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro is clinically stable, with no pain, bleeding or other complications, the note said.
The former president is focused on recovering from surgery for an intestinal obstruction last Sunday, he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro, 70, said he will only be speaking to his family and medical team for the moment, to avoid any stimulus that could complicate his recovery.
The hard-right leader underwent his sixth operation on Sunday as a result of a stab wound he suffered in 2018. He remains in intensive care with no set date for release, according to his doctors.
Bolsonaro was hospitalised on Friday after experiencing strong abdominal pains during an event with supporters in northeastern Brazil, forcing him to break off a regional tour to drum up support ahead of a trial before the supreme court that could put him in prison.
READ MORE:
Brazil regulator authorises 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate locally
Brazil Supreme Court to put Bolsonaro on trial for alleged coup attempt
Love motels and converted ferries: Brazil gets creative to host COP30
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos