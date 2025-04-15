World

Gold climbs as softer dollar, tariff tensions buoy demand

Platinum, palladium up more than 1% each as dollar nears three-year low

15 April 2025 - 16:50 By Reuters
Gold remains bullish due to safe-haven demand, says Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. Stock photo.
Gold remains bullish due to safe-haven demand, says Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Gold prices gained on Tuesday, helped by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump's tariff plans kept investors wary of trade policy, while an overall weaker dollar also lent support.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,223.41 an ounce as of 9.32am ET (1.32pm GMT). Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $3,238.70.

"Traders are waiting for the next major fundamental development to drive the gold market, but the charts remain bullish. There's still safe-haven demand," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Federal Register filings on Monday showed that the US administration is advancing investigations into pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports in a bid to impose tariffs.

Trump on Sunday said he would announce the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week.

