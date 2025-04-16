World

DOGE attempted to assign team to US nonprofit group Vera Institute of Justice

16 April 2025 - 08:30 By Kanishka Singh
US President Donald Trump and department of government efficiency head Elon Musk have been on a cost-cutting drive in the federal government that has caused slashing of programmes, dismantling of agencies and the firing of more than 200,000 federal workers.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk's US department of government efficiency (DOGE) attempted to place a team with the independent nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice, the nonprofit said, marking a further expansion of the cost-cutting agency's move to exercise control over non-governmental groups.

"DOGE staffers Nick Cavanaugh and Justin Aimonetti informed us of its plan to assign a DOGE team to the Vera Institute of Justice +as part of its larger plan to assign DOGE teams to 'every institute or agency that has congressional monies appropriated to it'," said the independent nonprofit, which advocates for lower incarceration rates.

When informed the department of justice recently terminated grants to Vera Institute, the DOGE staffers withdrew their request to install a team, the nonprofit said.

DOGE had no immediate public comment. A DOGE spokesperson cited by the said its step was in keeping with US President Donald Trump's executive order that established DOGE.

Trump and Musk have been on a cost-cutting drive in the federal government that has caused slashing of programmes, dismantling of agencies and the firing of more than 200,000 federal workers.

It was not immediately clear how many other independent groups DOGE has contacted,  but such a step would mark an increase in its influence beyond the government to private entities that received federal money.

Vera Institute said the justice department has revoked $5m (R95m) in federal grants it received. It is appealing the decision.

Vera received $200m (R3.8bn) in federal grants between 2005 and 2022 to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants trying to find legal pathways to remain in the US, according to the Washington Post.

The nonprofit claimed the Trump administration appeared to be targeting it because of its public opposition to Trump's mass deportation agenda and his gutting of federal funds for mental health and drug treatment.

Reuters 

