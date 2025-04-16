Trump administration wants to nearly halve state department budget

During Trump's first term he proposed cutting about a third of US diplomacy and aid budgets. But Congress, which sets the federal US government budget, pushed back on Trump's proposal.
The summary of the OMB passback reviewed by Reuters calls for a FY2026 budget for the state department of $28.4bn (R540.8bn), compared to $54.4bn (R1-trillion) for the current fiscal year.
It also proposes slashing foreign assistance distributed by the state department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from $38.3bn (R729.3bn) to $16.9bn (R321.8bn).
Any requests for revisions, the document says, “must be explicitly appealed” no later than noon on Tuesday.
The OMB document noted the administration is closing USAID, merging some of its functions into the state department and terminating programmes that “are duplicative or inconsistent with administration priorities”.
The administration and DOGE began dismantling USAID in February. More than 5,000 programmes have been closed, hundreds of contractors fired and termination notices sent to thousands of personnel and staff.
The OMB document said major international disaster assistance and refugee programmes would be eliminated and new $2.5bn (R47.6bn) international humanitarian assistance and $1.5bn (R28.5bn) presidential emergency refugee and migration programmes created.
The latter would be used for “urgent and new crises at home and abroad”, it said, adding the new approach puts “the interests of American citizens first”.
The document said there would be no funds for Enduring Welcome, the programme that funds the evacuation and resettlement in the US of Afghans, including those at risk of Taliban retaliation because they worked for the US government during the 20-year war.
OMB proposed eliminating of the department's educational and cultural programming, including the Fulbright programme, established in 1946, that sends US graduate students abroad to study, conduct research or teach English.
The 10 embassies being considered for closure are based in Eritrea, Grenada, Lesotho, Central African Republic, Luxembourg, Republic of the Congo, the Gambia, South Sudan, Malta and the Maldives, according to the second document reviewed by Reuters.
Among the 17 consulates recommended for a shutdown, more than a dozen are based in Europe, some of which previously have been reported by Reuters. The remaining four are the US missions in Busan in South Korea, Durban in SA, Medan in Indonesia and Douala in Cameroon.
The memo is also looking at ways to consolidate large missions such as the ones in Japan and Canada by resizing a number of consulates in the country to reduce the footprint.
The recommendations call for reducing the size of US posts in Mogadihsu, Somalia and Iraq, which the memo described as “by far the most expensive diplomatic mission” Washington operates.
Reuters
Trump administration wants to nearly halve state department budget
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
