World

WHO says member states reach agreement to tackle future pandemics

16 April 2025 - 11:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The proposal includes establishing a pathogen access and benefit sharing system and building geographically diverse research capacities. File photo.
The proposal includes establishing a pathogen access and benefit sharing system and building geographically diverse research capacities. File photo.
Image: 123RF / maridav

Members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) reached an agreement to prepare the world for future pandemics after more than three years of negotiations, the organisation said early on Wednesday.

The legally binding pact is intended to shore up the world's defences against new pathogens after the Covid-19 pandemic killed millions of people from 2020 to 2022.

The proposal outlines measures to prevent future pandemics and strengthen global collaboration. This includes establishing a pathogen access and benefit sharing system and building geographically diverse research capacities, among others.

The agreement also proposes a global supply chain and logistics network while emphasising stronger health system resilience and preparedness.

“After more than three years of intensive negotiations, WHO member states took a major step forward in efforts to make the world safer from pandemics,” the health body said.

The agreement is widely seen as a victory for the global health agency at a time when multilateral organisations such as the WHO have been battered by sharp cuts in US foreign funding.

The US, which was slow to join the early talks, left the discussions this year after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February withdrawing the US from the WHO and the talks.

The proposal will be considered at the World Health Assembly policy meeting in May, the WHO said.

Nina Schwalbe, the founder of global health think-tank Spark Street Advisors, said: “This is a historic moment and a show that with or without the US, countries are committed to working together and to the power of multilateralism.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

WHO proposing to cut jobs and slash budget by a fifth, memo shows

The World Health Organization is proposing to reduce staff numbers and the scale of its work as it slashes its budget by just over one fifth due to ...
News
2 weeks ago

How did Africa defy the odds with fewer Covid-19 deaths?

When Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, the international community had dire predictions for Africa: the region's underfunded and ...
News
1 month ago

Countries, global health groups band together as US aid gaps threaten lives

Governments and global health groups are working to try to fill the most urgent gaps in the fight against diseases such as malaria and HIV, including ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for healthcare worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcoming Setbacks & Building Confidence for our Champions League Clash | The ...
EU, Britain boost aid for Sudan as UN warns of weaponized rape | Reuters