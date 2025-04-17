World

France says will track down and arrest those trying to 'destabilise' it with prison attacks

17 April 2025 - 07:00 By Juliette Jabkhiro and Elizabeth Pineau
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police officers from the scientific and technical police inspect one of the vehicles set on fire in the parking lot of the Tarascon prison near Avignon, France, April 16, 2025.
Police officers from the scientific and technical police inspect one of the vehicles set on fire in the parking lot of the Tarascon prison near Avignon, France, April 16, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Manon Cruz

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that those behind an unprecedented wave of attacks against French prisons would be tracked down and punished after violence flared for a third night.

A car was set on fire in front of the home of a prison guard who works in Aix-Luynes, in southern France, the door of a building in the Seine-et-Marne region was damaged and three cars were set ablaze at Tarascon prison also in southern France, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said, adding it was opening an investigation.

That adds to at least nine prison facilities and other affiliated institutions — including a school for prison staff — targeted the previous two nights.

“Some are trying to intimidate our prison workers and are attacking (prisons) with unacceptable violence. They will be found, sentenced and punished,” Macron said on X.

The government has pointed the finger at drug traffickers, but also said was one among several options being probed.

“There are clearly people who try to destabilise the state by intimidating it,” justice minister Gerald Darmanin told CNews TV and Europe 1 radio.

“We are taking very firm measures that are leading drug traffickers to react.”

Graffiti letters “DDPF” — apparently an acronym for “French prisoners' rights” — were tagged on some of the attack sites, which some police sources said could be the work of unknown left-wing militant groups.

A Telegram group called DDPF, which was created the day before the start of the attacks, is being investigated by police for clues as to who could be behind the assaults, PNAT and Darmanin said.

Le Parisien newspaper said one man suspected of belonging to the group was arrested, but it was unclear what his role was in the attacks, if any. The antiterrorism prosecutor's office and local prosecutor's office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Years of record South American cocaine imports to Europe have transformed local drug markets, sparking a wave of violence. Despite record cocaine seizures in France, gangs are reaping windfalls as they expand from traditional power bases in cities such as Marseille into smaller towns unused to drug violence.

Reuters

MORE:

IN PICS | Cars set on fire at French prison in second wave of attacks

French jails were hit by a second wave of attacks overnight, including three cars set alight at Tarascon prison in southern France, the justice ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | France to expel 12 Algerian agents, recall ambassador

France will expel 12 agents serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and will recall its ambassador to Algiers for ...
News
22 hours ago

France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff

France said on Monday that Algeria had threatened to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff and that it would take immediate reprisals should that occur in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025